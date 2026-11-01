No Notice Period, Unpaid Salary And A Rs 1 Lakh Demand: Employee's 4-Year-Old Job Exit Returns To Haunt

An employee who quit a company without serving notice period four years ago is now facing an unexpected problem after being asked to pay Rs 1 lakh to obtain a relieving letter. The employee, who claims to have also lost his final month's salary, has turned to Reddit for advice on how to resolve the situation without affecting future job opportunities.

While the identity of the Redditor is not know, he/she shared their experience on the Reddit community r/developersIndia, the employee explained that they had resigned from their previous organisation around four years ago without completing the mandatory notice period. When they approached the company's human resources department for a relieving letter, they were apparently informed that the document would be issued only after an outstanding amount of ₹1 lakh was cleared.

According to the post, the HR department had sent an email specifying the amount and provided the company's bank account details for payment. However, the employee decided not to pay at the time and left the matter unresolved.

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Four years on, the missing relieving letter has become a concern, prompting the employee to reconsider the earlier demand. The user said they urgently need the document but are unsure whether to contact the company first or transfer the amount to the bank account shared years ago.

The employee is worried that the company might seek additional interest or penalties because of the delay. Another concern is whether the unresolved exit formalities could create legal difficulties or affect future employment prospects.

Providing further details in comments, the Reddit user revealed that they had worked at the organisation for approximately four months. The company was described as a multinational corporation employing over 10,000 people.

The employee clarified that the ₹1 lakh demand was linked to a shortfall in the required two-month notice period.

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According to the user, the final payslip showed that the employer had adjusted the notice-period recovery against the unpaid salary for the month of resignation. Despite the adjustment, the payslip reflected a negative balance of ₹1 lakh payable to the company.

The employee said they still possess the original HR email demanding payment before the relieving letter could be issued.

Interestingly, the organisation had completed certain other exit-related formalities. The employee claimed that the company had correctly updated the employment exit date in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) records and had issued a Form 16.

Despite having the documents, the absence of a formal relieving letter continues to worry the employee. The post drew several responses from users, many of whom suggested that the employee should contact the company's current HR or employee separation team before making any payment.

Some users recommended starting a fresh email conversation requesting the relieving letter rather than replying to the four-year-old correspondence. They pointed out that HR personnel, internal processes and even bank account details could have changed over time.

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