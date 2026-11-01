Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Inter Kashi will take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Sunday, November 1, with both teams will be looking to secure a much-needed win as they continue their campaigns.

Inter Kashi are currently at the bottom of the ISL 2026-27 points table, with one point from three matches.

FC Goa, meanwhile, are eighth with two points from two games. Inter Kashi are coming off a 1-5 defeat against East Bengal, while FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in their previous league outing.

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Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa: Match Date, Time

The Inter Kashi vs FC Goa ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Sunday, November 1. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa: Venue

The Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa match will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa: Recent Form

Inter Kashi have picked up one point from their first three matches of the season. They began their campaign with a 0-2 defeat against Kerala Blasters FC, followed by a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC. They were then handed a 1-5 defeat by East Bengal in their most recent outing.

FC Goa have two points from their opening two ISL matches. They played out a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their season opener and followed it up with another 1-1 draw, this time against Sporting Club Delhi on October 28.

Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 3

Inter Kashi: 0

FC Goa: 2

Draw: 1

Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Inter Kashi vs FC Goa ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Inter Kashi Vs FC Goa: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Inter Kashi vs FC Goa ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

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