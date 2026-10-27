'You Deserve Every Bit Of This': Virat Kohli Congratulates Harry Kane On His Ballon d'Or 2026 Win

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli on Tuesday congratulated England football captain Harry Kane on winning the prestigious Ballon d'Or, praising the striker's resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career at the highest level of football.

Taking to X, Kohli described Kane as a deserving winner and extended his best wishes to the footballer and his family. “Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you've carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top,” Kohli wrote.

He added that Kane's family must be proud of his achievements and wished him continued success. Kohli and Kane are associated with the same sports apparel brand.

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Kane, 33, became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the Ballon d'Or, ending a 25-year wait for an English winner. His achievement was driven by an exceptional season in which he scored 73 goals for club and country, establishing himself among Europe's most prolific forwards.

The striker played a crucial role in Bayern Munich's successful campaign, helping the German club secure both the Bundesliga title and the German Cup. Bayern also reached the Champions League semi-finals, further highlighting Kane's contribution to the team's campaign.

On the international stage, Kane captained England to a third-place finish at the World Cup, scoring six goals during the tournament. His performances helped him surpass Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer.

Reflecting on his journey after receiving the award, Kane emphasised the importance of perseverance and self-belief, particularly for young footballers facing setbacks early in their careers.

“Anything is possible with hard work, when no one else is watching, to go through the ups and downs, to learn through resilience, determination and self-belief,” Kane said, recalling the challenges he encountered before reaching the top of the sport.

Kane also thanked his teammates, coaches, parents, wife Kate and children for supporting him throughout his career. He described his wife as his biggest supporter, "It's past your bedtime” — and wife Kate, “ my best friend. We've been through ups and downs for sure. You're my biggest supporter. You always want the best for me.”

The Ballon d'Or, established in 1956, is widely regarded as one of football's most prestigious individual honours. Kane finished ahead of prominent contenders, including Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Lionel Messi.

Kane's triumph marks a significant milestone for English football, while Kohli's congratulatory message highlights the mutual respect between leading figures in international cricket and football.

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(With the PTI inputs)

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