Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 35%; Revenue Beats Estimates

Bajaj Auto announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, October 27. The automaker's profit jumped 35.2% to Rs 3,354 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 2,480 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's bottomline bet Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3.156 crore.

Revenue rose 34.1% to Rs 20,003 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 14,922 crore in the same quarter previous year, exceeding estimate of Rs 18,933 crore. Bajaj Auto's other income also surged to Rs 419 crore in the quarter from Rs 369 crore in Q2FY26. In terms of operations, EBITDA climbed 36.6% to Rs 4,171 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,052 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

During the quarter, Bajaj Auto incurred a tax expense of Rs 1,104 crore, while it was around Rs 815 crore in Q2FY26.

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Bajaj Auto (Q2 FY27, YoY)

Net profit up 35.2% to Rs 3,354 crore from Rs 2,480 crore.

Revenue up 34.1% to Rs 20,003 crore from Rs 14,922 crore.

EBITDA up 36.6% to Rs 4,171 crore from Rs 3,052 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.9% versus 20.5% YoY.

Other income at Rs 419 crore versus Rs 369 crore YoY.

Tax expense at Rs 1,104 crore versus Rs 815 crore YoY.

Against estimates

Net profit at Rs 3,354 crore versus estimate of Rs 3,156 crore.

Revenue at Rs 20,003 crore versus estimate of Rs 18,933 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 4,171 crore versus estimate of Rs 3,912 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.9% versus estimate of 20.7%.

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