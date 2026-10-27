Big Relief For Imran Khan! Actor Gets Interim Relief In His Challenge To 'Leave India' Notice

Actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief from the “leave India” notice issued against him. The government has assured the Bombay High Court that no action will be taken until November 2, the next date of hearing.

Khan, who is a United States citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, challenged a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing him to leave India by October 28.

The notice was issued over his alleged participation in a protest on October 10, organised in solidarity with a demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi.

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The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of unilateral functioning and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had lodged a police complaint alleging that Khan participated in the protest despite being an American citizen, claiming that this violated the applicable rules.

Following that, the complaint was sent to the FRRO, which used the Immigration and Foreigners Act of 2025 to issue the notification.

The Central Government may make orders, directives, or instructions controlling and limiting foreign nationals' entry, exit, presence, and movement in India under Section 7 of the Act.

The 43-year-old then moved to High Court on October 17, arguing that he had neither participated in any gathering nor had any association with the organisers of the protest. In his petition, he described the notice as “illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic”.

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Following his court challenge, Khan also received a show-cause notice from the FRRO, asking him to explain why his OCI status should not be revoked.

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