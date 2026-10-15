Imran Khan Asked To Leave India After Participating In CJP Led-Protests In Mumbai

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Aamir Khan, has been issued a notice by Mumbai Police directing him to leave India by October 28. Imran Khan had participated in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, news agency IANS reported.

The Mumbai police said that action has been taken against Imran Khan under the relevant provision of the Immigration Act over his participation in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Sunday had urged Mumbai police to act against actor Imran Khan for joining a protest here in support of the Cockroach Janta Party despite being a "foreign citizen," and sought clarity on whether he can participate in such agitations. In a post on X, Somaiya also said that the actor should be deported immediately.

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Khan was among the protesters detained by the police at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday. In his letter to Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Somaiya asked whether Khan was legally permitted to take part in the agitation.

The BJP leader claimed Khan was a "foreign citizen" and asked if he had obtained permission to participate in the protest. He appealed to the Mumbai police to investigate the issue and take appropriate action. Khan was unavailable for comments on the matter.

The actor had posted on a social media platform from a police van, "Apparently, I am going for a drive."

A video later surfaced, which showed Khan responding to a reporter's query, while he was being forced into the police vehicle, about his participation in the protest. "I have no demands. I am not part of any organisation," he said.

Khan was also seen asking the police, "What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?"

An unprecedented security clampdown and the detention of over 7,000 protesters, including Cockroach Janta Party leader Abhijit Dipke, four former chief ministers and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, helped the government thwart a planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

(with inputs from PTI)

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