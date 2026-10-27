Raymond Q2: Net Profit Nearly Doubles, EBITDA Margin Expands

Raymond Limited reported a sharp improvement in its second-quarter performance, with consolidated profit from continuing operations more than doubling year-on-year as revenue grew and operating performance strengthened.

The company's profit from continuing operations rose to Rs 32.06 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 13.89 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations increased 24.2% to Rs 655.16 crore from Rs 527.69 crore a year earlier, according to the company's stock exchange filing dated October 27.

Total income, including other income, stood at Rs 683.22 crore, up from Rs 563.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Raymond's precision technology and auto components business remained its largest revenue contributor, generating Rs 470.61 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 409.23 crore a year earlier.

The segment's profit before finance costs and other unallocated items increased to Rs 40.30 crore from Rs 36.99 crore.

The aerospace and defence business also recorded strong growth. Revenue from the segment rose to Rs 139.36 crore from Rs 61.04 crore in the year-ago quarter, while segment profit increased to Rs 18.55 crore from Ra 7.24 crore.

Revenue from other segments stood at Rs 45.59 crore, compared with Rs 37.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

At the consolidated level, profit before tax, exceptional items and the share of profit or loss from associates and joint ventures increased to Rs 42 crore from Rs 19.34 crore a year earlier. After accounting for the share of profit from associates and joint ventures, profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rs 42.67 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 641.22 crore from Rs 544.37 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher material costs, employee expenses and manufacturing and operating costs.

Despite the increase in expenses, the company reported a substantial improvement in profit from continuing operations. The September 2025 quarter had also included an exceptional charge of Rs 167.40 crore, which weighed on the reported results for that period.

Raymond's consolidated profit for the September 2026 quarter stood at Rs 32.06 crore, compared with Rs 13.89 crore a year earlier. The figure excludes the contribution from discontinued operations.

The company's real estate business was demerged into Raymond Realty Limited with effect from May 1, 2025, and is classified as a discontinued operation in the financial statements. Consequently, the large profit reported in the previous year's half-year results included gains associated with the demerger and is not directly comparable with the current period's continuing operations.

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For the six months ended September 30, 2026, revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,260.77 crore from Rs 1,051.98 crore in the year-ago period. Profit from continuing operations increased to Rs 62.91 crore from Rs 34.51 crore.

Raymond's board approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, at its meeting on October 27.

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