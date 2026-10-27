M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Price Band, Key Dates, GMP And More - All You Need To Know

M K Sons Fine Jewels' Rs 275.40 crore IPO will open for subscription on October 28, with investors able to bid for shares until October 30. The company has set a price band of Rs 153 to Rs 162 per share, with a minimum application of 91 shares costing Rs 14,742 at the upper end of the band.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 220.32 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 55.08 crore by promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani. While the proceeds from the fresh issue will go to the company, the OFS proceeds will be received by the selling promoter.

M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO Details

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Particulars Details IPO opening date Oct. 28, 2026 IPO closing date Oct. 30, 2026 Price band Rs 153 to Rs 162 per share Issue size Rs 275.40 crore Fresh issue Rs 220.32 crore Offer for sale Rs 55.08 crore Lot size 91 shares Minimum investment Rs 14,742 Tentative allotment date Nov. 2, 2026 Tentative listing date Nov. 4, 2026 Listing exchanges BSE and NSE Registrar Bigshare Services Lead manager Aryaman Financial Services

How Will M K Sons Fine Jewels Use IPO Proceeds?

M K Sons Fine Jewels plans to use Rs 152.84 crore towards setting up a new showroom in Maharashtra and expanding a showroom in Gujarat. Another Rs 30 crore will be used to repay borrowings, while the remaining proceeds will go towards general corporate purposes.

The Rs 55.08 crore offer for sale will be received by the selling shareholder and will not form part of the company's proceeds from the IPO.

About M K Sons Fine Jewels

Incorporated in 2012, M K Sons Fine Jewels operates in the jewellery segment, offering gold, diamond, and cubic zirconia jewellery. The company has five showrooms across Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and sources finished jewellery from third-party vendors. Its business includes a range of jewellery products, including rings, bracelets, earrings, solitaires, bridal jewellery, and other ornaments.

M K Sons Fine Jewels Financial Performance

The company reported higher income and profitability in fiscal 2026 compared with fiscal 2025.

Particulars FY25 FY26 Total income Rs 351.32 crore Rs 538.86 crore Ebitda Rs 38.57 crore Rs 82.94 crore Net profit Rs 23.26 crore Rs 51.80 crore

M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Key Risks

The company's showroom presence is concentrated in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, exposing it to regional market conditions. Its dependence on third-party vendors for finished jewellery is another risk to consider.

The planned showroom expansion also carries execution risks. The company's ability to establish new outlets and expand existing operations will be important for its growth plans.

M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO stood at Rs 7 on Oct. 27. At the upper end of the price band of Rs 162, this implies an estimated listing price of Rs 169, representing a premium of around 4.32%.

Note: The grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of market sentiment and does not guarantee the listing price or returns.

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