Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs ZIM 1st T20I

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will face each other in the first T20I of their three-match series on Tuesday, October 27. The contest will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan head into the series on the back of a successful ODI campaign, having beaten Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the tri-series final on October 23. The hosts will now look to carry that momentum into the shortest format, with captain Ibrahim Zadran leading the side.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be keen to put the ODI final defeat behind them and start the T20I series on a positive note. Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the visitors, who will look to challenge Afghanistan in a different format.

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All three matches of the series will be played in Sharjah, with the second T20I scheduled for October 29 and the third for November 1.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Date And Time

The first T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be played on Tuesday, October 27. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Venue

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Form (Most Recent First)

Afghanistan: A-L-W-L-L

Zimbabwe: L-W-L-W-L

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe T20I Series: Full Schedule

* 1st T20I: October 27, Tuesday — Sharjah

* 2nd T20I: October 29, Thursday — Sharjah

* 3rd T20I: November 1, Sunday — Sharjah

All matches are scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Live Telecast In India

The match will not be available on live television in India.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe first T20I on the FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe: Squads

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Noor Rahman (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Akram, Shahidullah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdullah Tarakhail, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad. Reserves: Faridoon Dawoodzai, Qais Ahmad, Nangyalai Khan.

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Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Tafadzwa Tsiga (wicketkeeper), Ben Curran, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Kundai Matigimu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ryan Burl, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere.

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