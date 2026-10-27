India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Match

India will begin their title defence at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 when they take on Bangladesh in their opening match on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team will look to start its campaign with a win in front of the home crowd.

India enter the tournament as defending champions after winning the 2024 edition and recently securing gold at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Asian Champions Trophy: A Look At India's Five Title Wins Ahead Of 2026 Edition

The five-time champions are the most successful team in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy, having lifted the title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (jointly with Pakistan), 2023 and 2024.

The hosts will aim to add another trophy to their collection as they compete against five other Asian teams.

India vs Bangladesh: Date and Time

The match against Bangladesh is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, October 27.

India vs Bangladesh: Venue

The match will be held at the Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab.

India vs Bangladesh: Live Telecast

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 in India.

India vs Bangladesh: Live Streaming

Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Tournament Format And Schedule

The Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 features six teams: India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. The teams will compete in a single round-robin league stage, with each side playing five matches.

ALSO READ: Savita Punia Believes Olympic Medal Is Within Reach After India's Asian Games Gold

The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for November 4 in Mohali. The bronze-medal match and final will take place on November 5 at the Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

After their opening match against Bangladesh, India will face China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.