Raymond Realty Q2 Results: Profit Falls 11.8%, Revenue Up 8%

Raymond Realty reported an 11.8% decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter, according to its earnings release. The company's profit fell to Rs 53.1 crore from Rs 60.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 7.5% year-on-year to Rs 749 crore from Rs 697 crore. Ebitda (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation And Amortisation) increased 15.7% to Rs 107 crore from Rs 92.2 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 14.2% from 13.2% a year ago.

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Raymond Realty Q2 Results Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit Down 11.8% At Rs 53.1 Crore Vs Rs 60.2 Crore

Revenue Up 7.5% At Rs 749 Crore Vs Rs 697 Crore

Ebitda Up 15.7% At Rs 107 Crore Vs Rs 92.2 Crore

Ebitda Margin At 14.2% Vs 13.2%

Raymond Realty plans to raise up to Rs 409 crore through a preferential issue of convertible warrants to promoter group entity J K Investors (Bombay) Ltd.

The company's board had approved the issuance of 66.57 lakh warrants at Rs 614 apiece, including a premium of Rs 604 per warrant. The fundraise is subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals, according to an exchange filing.

Each warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe to one fully paid-up equity share of Raymond Realty at Rs 614 per share. The warrants can be converted into equity shares, either in full or in tranches, within 18 months from the date of allotment.

If the warrants are not exercised within the stipulated period, they will lapse and the upfront amount paid for them will be forfeited. J K Investors, which belongs to Raymond Realty's promoter group, will be the sole investor in the preferential issue.

Raymond Realty Share Price Movement

Raymond Realty's share price saw a 4.50% uptick to settle at Rs 597.10, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

As of Oct 27 2026, Raymond Realty Ltd. share price is Rs 597.10. The stock opened at Rs 577.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 571.40. During today's trading session, Raymond Realty Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 569.20 to Rs 615.65.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 349.00 and a high of Rs 741.95. On the performance front, Raymond Realty Ltd. share price is down 13.02% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Raymond Realty Ltd. is Rs 4,328.29 crore.

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