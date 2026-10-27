Cyclone Arnab: Multiple IndiGo, Air India Flights Cancelled, Diverted At Visakhapatnam Airport | Check Full List

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Arnab' over the Bay of Bengal has significantly disrupted flight operations at Visakhapatnam International Airport, prompting major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, to cancel or divert dozens of scheduled services. With wind speeds exceeding 85 km/h, intense rainfall, and poor visibility affecting the coastal region, airport authorities and airline operators have implemented precautionary safety measures, temporarily suspending arrivals and departures on several major routes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of strengthening squally winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in northern coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. Meanwhile, airport authorities confirmed that flight operations would remain restricted until weather conditions improve and meet the prescribed minimum safety requirements.

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Airlines have urged passengers to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport. An airline spokesperson said adverse weather and strong crosswinds from Cyclone Arnab in Visakhapatnam have disrupted flight schedules. Emphasising that passenger safety is the top priority, the spokesperson also confirmed that affected travellers would be eligible for full refunds or alternative rebooking arrangements.

List of Affected Flights at Visakhapatnam Airport

IndiGo 6E 248 / 6E 249: Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad

IndiGo 6E 5112 / 6E 5113: Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam – Bengaluru

IndiGo 6E 892 / 6E 893: Chennai – Visakhapatnam – Chennai

IndiGo 6E 6144: New Delhi – Visakhapatnam (Return flight cancelled)

Air India AI 451 / AI 452: New Delhi – Visakhapatnam – New Delhi

Air India AI 544 / AI 545: Mumbai – Visakhapatnam – Mumbai

Air India Express IX 921: Kolkata – Visakhapatnam (Inbound cancelled)

IndiGo 6E 7214 (Kolkata to Visakhapatnam): Diverted to Hyderabad (RGIA) due to low visibility on final approach.

Air India AI 632 (Mumbai to Visakhapatnam): Diverted to Vijayawada due to severe turbulence and crosswinds.

IndiGo 6E 391 (Tirupati to Visakhapatnam): Diverted to Chennai after a brief holding pattern.

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Airport authorities have set up special passenger assistance counters and are working with state transport agencies to support stranded travellers. Meanwhile, ground handling, baggage services, and apron operations remain temporarily suspended. Passengers are advised to stay informed by checking airline alerts and official social media channels for the latest updates.

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