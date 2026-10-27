Jaipur Court Orders PepsiCo To Pay After Lay's Packet Had 4 Grams Of Chips Instead Of 15

A Jaipur consumer commission has held PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. liable after a customer found just 4 grams of chips in a Lay's packet that declared a net weight of 15 grams, according to a report.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, led by President Ashok Sharma with Members Ajay Kumar and Supriya Agarwal, also dismissed the complaint against retailer Metro Cash & Carry India Pvt. Ltd. The case was filed by Chandraman Jalan, who runs Jalan Building and Hardware Store, according to a report by Live Law.in.

What The Customer Said

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Jalan said he bought several food items from Metro on November 10, 2020, to serve guests at his home. One of them was a packet of Lay's chips, and an invoice was issued the same day. He said the packet felt unusually light when he served it. When he weighed what was inside, he found only 4 grams.

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He took the matter to Metro but said the company did not handle his complaint properly. He then filed a case on April 6, 2022, citing deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

Retailer Blamed Manufacturer, PepsiCo Stayed Away

Metro argued that any shortfall in the chips could have happened during manufacturing, so the manufacturer should be held responsible.

PepsiCo did not appear before the commission even after notice was served. The case against it went ahead ex parte, which means without its side being heard.

The commission examined Jalan's evidence, including the purchase invoice and his claim about the packet's weight. It then dismissed the complaint against Metro and allowed the complaint against PepsiCo.

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Refund, Compensation And Costs

PepsiCo has been told to refund Rs 5, the price of the packet, with 6% yearly interest from April 6, 2022, until it is paid. It must also pay Rs 5,000 for mental harassment and Rs 3,000 for litigation costs within one month of the order.

If PepsiCo misses that deadline, the Rs 8,000 will carry 6% yearly interest from the date of the order until payment.

Together, the ordered payout comes to Rs 8,005 plus interest, far more than the Rs 5 packet at the centre of the dispute.

Advocate Meenakshi Agrawal appeared for Jalan, while Advocate Naveed Rafiq appeared for Metro Cash & Carry.

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