FSSAI Moves To Restrict Added Sugar In Foods For Babies Below Six Months

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed banning the addition of sucrose and fructose to food products meant for infants up to six months of age. This is aimed at tightening the rules governing the composition of infant nutrition products.

The proposal is part of the draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, published in the Gazette of India on Friday, October 16. It seeks to amend the existing regulations on the ingredients, quality and safety standards of food products for infants.

Under the proposed rule, “sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months.” The restriction is part of a draft regulation and has been proposed by the food safety regulator.

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How It Changes the Current Rules

At present, infant food makers are expected to rely mainly on lactose and glucose polymers for carbohydrates, under the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020. However, manufacturers are allowed to add sucrose, fructose or both when needed as a carbohydrate source, within set limits.

The new amendment would remove that option entirely for products aimed at babies in their first six months. In practice, this means products made for this age group would need to meet their carbohydrate needs without these two sugars.

Why the Government Wants the Change

In a release, the government said the first six months of life are especially important for a baby's growth and development, making the right nutrition crucial. “The proposed restriction aims to ensure that products intended for this age group meet their nutritional requirements without the addition of sucrose and fructose,” it said.

The government described early exposure to added sugars as a public health concern, as it could influence a child's food preferences and eating habits later in life. Poor eating habits, it noted, are one of the factors that can contribute to obesity and other health problems in children.

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Backing for Breastfeeding

The government said the proposal also supports public health advice in favour of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months. The World Health Organization advises feeding babies only breast milk during this time, and then introducing nutritious complementary foods while breastfeeding continues.

Open for Public Feedback

The draft has been released for public consultation. Anyone wishing to raise objections or make suggestions has 60 days to do so, counted from the day the gazette notification becomes available to the public.

FSSAI will review the feedback before finalising the amendment. The ban will take effect only once the final rules are notified.

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