Nestle Says Nescafe Drinks Are Safe After FSSAI Flags Labelling Issues

Nestlé India has said its Nescafé coffee beverages are safe to consume after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) raised concerns over their labelling and classification.

Nestlé India told NDTV Profit: “FSSAI has sent a communication to Nestlé India concerning the label declarations/classification of the Nescafé Ready To Drink products. This does not relate to product safety or product quality. The mentioned products are safe to consume and meet all applicable food safety requirements. We will be submitting our response to the authorities and will be engaging with them as per the due process established under law.”

The issue concerns three Nescafé beverages: Intense Café Cappuccino, Choco Mocha and Chilled Latte. The products are sold in ready-to-drink packaging, meaning consumers can drink them directly without having to prepare or mix them.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

What Did FSSAI Flag?

According to reports, FSSAI raised concerns over differences between the product packaging and descriptions used on online shopping platforms.

The front of the packs reportedly describes the beverages as “Flavoured Milk”, while the back carries the declaration “Proprietary Food – Dairy Based Drink”. Online listings have also reportedly described them as coffee-flavoured milk.

FSSAI reportedly maintains that the products fall under the standardised food category of “Flavoured Milk” and has questioned their classification as proprietary food.

ALSO READ | FSSAI Issues Notices to Nestle India, HUL Over Allegedly Misleading Product Claims, Labelling Violations

The regulator's concerns centre on whether the products have been correctly classified and whether their packaging and online descriptions comply with applicable food regulations.

Food classification is important because different categories can have specific standards and labelling requirements. The regulator's communication seeks to address these alleged discrepancies through the established regulatory process.

What Has Nestlé India Said?

Nestlé India has maintained that the matter concerns labelling and classification, not the safety or quality of its products.

The company said the beverages are safe to consume and meet all applicable food safety requirements. It also confirmed that it would submit its response to the authorities and engage with them in accordance with the law.

The company's statement represents its position on the matter. The regulatory concerns about classification and labelling remain subject to examination by the authorities.

Recent FSSAI Action Involving Nestlé

The latest development comes after regulatory action involving Nestlé India's infant nutrition products in September 2026.

On September 18, reports said FSSAI had initiated legal action concerning Nestlé's NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1 products over alleged non-compliance involving product labelling.

In a separate matter, a sample of a Nestlé follow-up formula for infants was reportedly found not to meet the prescribed standard for biotin, also known as vitamin B7. A reanalysis confirmed that the sample did not conform to the applicable requirement.

ALSO READ | Dodla Dairy Milk, Priyagold Biscuits Face FSSAI Heat Over Multiple Food Safety Violations

Nestlé disputed concerns over certain labelling claims, saying it had submitted a detailed response to the authorities. The company maintained that the claims were factual, supported by scientific literature and had received approval from FSSAI's expert committee.

These earlier developments involved infant nutrition products and different regulatory issues. The current Nescafé matter, by contrast, concerns product classification and labelling rather than a reported nutritional-standard finding.

What Happens Next?

Nestlé India has said it will submit its response to FSSAI. The authorities will examine the company's explanation in light of the applicable food regulations before determining any further action.

For consumers, the distinction is important: the current regulatory concern relates to how the Nescafé beverages are categorised and labelled, while Nestlé maintains that the products are safe to consume and meet applicable food safety requirements.

The matter remains subject to the regulatory process, and any further conclusions will depend on the authorities' assessment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.