Dodla Dairy Milk, Priyagold Biscuits Face FSSAI Heat Over Multiple Food Safety Violations

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated prosecution proceedings against Surya Food & Agro Ltd., the manufacturer of Priyagold biscuits, Dodla Dairy Ltd. and Ueir Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd. over alleged food safety violations involving biscuits, full cream milk and organic yellow raisins. The authority has also issued notices to Narpadham Foods, Sun Ridges Health Carers and Sha Kantilal Jayantilal over various hygiene, licensing and compliance concerns.

The action follows regulatory inspections and laboratory analysis that identified concerns ranging from the use of unsuitable raw materials to unsafe food samples and inadequate hygiene practices. FSSAI has reiterated its commitment to enforcing the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and taking action against food businesses that compromise consumer safety.

Dodla Dairy: Full Cream Milk Found Substandard and Unsafe

A regulatory sample of Dodla Dairy's full cream milk was initially declared substandard for failing to meet prescribed milk-fat specifications. Following an appeal, a referral laboratory reportedly confirmed that the sample was also unsafe due to the presence of detergent or caustic soda, while its milk-fat content remained below the required minimum.

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Priyagold Biscuits: Cattle-Feed Bran Found in Manufacturing

An inspection of Surya Food & Agro Ltd. following a consumer complaint reportedly found bran intended for cattle feed being used as a fibre source in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing. The material was stored in gunny bags labelled for cattle-feed use and was not intended for human consumption.

Inspectors also identified deficiencies in plant hygiene, pest control, raw-material storage, segregation, personnel hygiene and premises maintenance. Following the findings, the company's FSSAI licence was suspended, and the competent authority sanctioned prosecution proceedings.

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Ueir Organic Foods: Pesticide Residues in Yellow Raisins

Ueir Organic Foods faced prosecution proceedings after a regulatory sample of its organic yellow raisins was declared unsafe due to pesticide residues exceeding permitted limits. The initial analysis detected multiple residues, including azoxystrobin, imidacloprid, tebuconazole and thiamethoxam.

A referral laboratory subsequently confirmed that thiamethoxam and fluopyram metabolites exceeded the prescribed limits, supporting the decision to initiate prosecution.

Three Other Businesses Receive Notices

FSSAI issued notices to Narpadham Foods over inadequate infrastructure, storage, sanitation, pest control, supplier documentation and personnel hygiene. Sun Ridges Health Carers was flagged for storing food directly on the floor, inadequate sanitation, missing testing records and shortcomings in staff hygiene.

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The affected businesses have been directed to respond or submit compliance reports within stipulated periods.

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