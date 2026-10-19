Zepto, Quick Commerce-Sold Cream Rolls, Storia Juice Face FSSAI Scrutiny Over Misleading Claims

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has initiated enforcement and adjudication action against several food business operators over alleged food safety violations, misleading claims, and labelling. This includes Zepto, Storia Foods & Beverages, Bakelite, HealthyHey Foods LLP, and BMS Lifescience.

The action covers products ranging from pomegranate juice and cranberry capsules to cream rolls and besan delivered through a quick-commerce platform.

For Zepto, FSSAI has issued a notice following a complaint on X alleging that two packets of besan were delivered after their use-by date. Allegedly, both packs reportedly carried a use-by date of Sept 12, 2026, indicating they were expired when delivered. Zepto has been directed to verify the complaint and submit details of the order, delivery, warehouse, seller and product. The company has also been asked to explain how the delivery occurred and confirm steps to withdraw affected stock, notify customers, issue refunds and prevent a recurrence.

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FSSAI has also sanctioned adjudication proceedings against Storia Foods & Beverages over its pomegranate juice labelling. The regulator said the product contains 4% pomegranate juice concentrate and 12% apple juice concentrate, but its name and imagery could mislead consumers about its composition. The label was also flagged for not adequately identifying the juice as reconstituted from concentrate. The claim "Equivalent to 100% Fruit Juice (Reconstituted)" was found non-compliant with the applicable advisory. FSSAI also flagged the prominent "No Added Sugar" claim on the front of the pack, alongside a less conspicuous declaration on the back that the product contains naturally occurring fruit sugar.

BMS Lifescience received a notice over its HAOG's Cranberry Urinary Tract Health Capsules. FSSAI flagged claims relating to urinary tract health, kidney health and prevention or relief from urinary tract infections, saying these required prior approval as health-related or disease-risk-reduction claims. The product was also allegedly found to be marketed under an expired FSSAI registration certificate.

HealthyHey Foods LLP received a separate notice over its cranberry extract capsules. FSSAI flagged discrepancies in food-colour declarations, labelling issues and claims such as "Supports Urinary Tract Health" and "100% Natural". The use of the FSSAI logo and phrases such as "FSSAI certified" in advertisements was also questioned.

Bakelite Food Processing was issued a notice over Malpani's Bake-Lite Puneri Cream Roll, sold through Blinkit and Zepto. Its ingredients listed refined wheat flour, hydrogenated vegetable fat, margarine and sugar, but no dairy ingredients. FSSAI said the product's use of "Cream" in its name and the description "Crispy & Creamy" could mislead consumers.

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