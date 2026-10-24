FDA Crackdown On 'Unsafe Food': Patanjali Foods Get Recall Order Of Sale Of Cow Ghee's Batch In MP

Patanjali Foods has received recall order for a batch of cow ghee on account of the product being "unsafe" according to the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday, October 24. The order was issued by Food and Drug Administration of Madhya Pradesh.

The FMCG major in the filing said that it has got "recall order of sale of Cow Ghee of a Batch on account of unsafe as per The Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006."

The recall order was for the sale of a batch of cow ghee in Burhanpur for sample that did not conform to the standard of Regulation of Food Safety and Standards (Food ProductsStandards and Food Additive & Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

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The company further assured that there is no material impact on financial or operational activities, except to the extent of value of the Cow Ghee of the Particular Batch. Patanjali Foods infomred that its is filing an appeal against the order passed by designated officer, Food and Drug Administration, Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Major food regulators have recently flagged major food safety violations across the country. Recently, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a prohibition order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims, stating that such labels violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018. The regulatorstated that the prohibition covers a range of Dabur products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk, and other food products carrying similar "100%" claims. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has intensified its statewide crackdown on adulterated food, seizing several litres of suspect colostrum, dairy and sweets, including butter, khoya, paneer, ghee and shrikhand.

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