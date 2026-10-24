PM Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh And Odisha On October 25: Full Itinerary Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on October 25, where he will inaugurate a garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

During his visit to Varanasi, Modi will inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility at around 11 am. He will then attend the Indian Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat as the Chief Guest at around 1 pm. The Prime Minister will travel to Bhubaneswar later in the day to inaugurate the RBI's Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute at around 4:45 pm. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

PM Modi In Varanasi: Garment Manufacturing Facility, Air Force Day Display

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The facility is expected to strengthen India's textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem, promote industrial growth in the region and create employment opportunities, particularly for women.

With a global customer base, the facility will enable garments manufactured in Varanasi to reach international markets. The predominantly women-led initiative also highlights the role of women in driving economic growth and development.

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Later, Modi will attend the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. The programme will commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will be held under the theme “Wings over Ganges”.

The aerial display will feature aircraft such as the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, showcasing jointness in military operations.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, will also take part in the event. The display will showcase precision flying, coordination and operational excellence.

PM Modi In Bhubaneswar: RBI Data Centre And Cybersecurity Training Institute

In Bhubaneswar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the RBI's newly established Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute, aimed at strengthening the technological infrastructure supporting India's financial system. The data centre has been designed to meet the RBI's computing requirements and provide a secure, resilient, scalable and future-ready computing ecosystem for the central bank and the wider financial sector.

The four state-of-the-art data centres will host mission-critical payment and settlement systems, along with other flagship initiatives. The facility has received certification to the Uptime Institute Tier IV standard, a global benchmark for data centre infrastructure that represents the highest tier of operational resilience.

The facility is among the largest Tier IV-certified data centre facilities in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector worldwide. It is expected to improve the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services while providing a secure foundation for India's increasingly technology-driven financial economy.

The Cybersecurity Training Institute will provide a dedicated platform for cybersecurity and enterprise technology training, research and capability development across the financial sector.

The institute will focus on emerging technologies relevant to the BFSI sector, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and other frontier technologies. The project will also strengthen the RBI's position in digital infrastructure among central banks globally.

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