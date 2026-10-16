Kiran Rao Reacts After Imran Khan Is Asked To Leave India: Studied Here, Worked Here, Loved Here'

Kiran Rao has come out in support of Imran Khan after Mumbai Police issued a statement about the actor's participation in a protest and he was asked to leave India by October 28.

A police official said Imran is a foreign citizen and that foreign nationals are not allowed to take part in political protests in India. Reacting to the statement on her Instagram Story, Rao wrote, “Wah, now it's Mumbai police?”

She also pointed out Imran's long association with India, writing, “43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here.” Rao was previously married to actor Aamir Khan, Imran's uncle.

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Why Was Imran Khan Detained?

Imran attended a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The protest demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued the notice to Imran on October 15.

Speaking to reporters, Imran said he had joined the protest as a Mumbai resident and not as a member of any political organisation. “I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city,” he said. He also questioned why people's freedom of movement was being restricted and why their voices were being suppressed.

His partner, Lekha Washington, later said they had gone to the area to look for friends who were reportedly detained during the protest. Imran, Washington, actor Zayn Marie, Zayn's mother Nuzhat and others walked to the location, where they found barricades and journalists.

Washington alleged that police grabbed her and Zayn, leaving them bruised, before taking the group away. She said they were driven around for two hours before being released. Later that night, she shared a video confirming they were safe. Imran also posted a picture from what appeared to be a police van, captioned, “Apparently I'm going for a drive.”

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Imran Khan To Challenge The Notice

Imran holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. The notice was issued after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint, claiming that the actor's participation in the protest breached the rules attached to his OCI status.

Imran's lawyer, Zulfikar Memon, said the actor plans to challenge the notice in the Bombay High Court. His legal team argues that there is no specific law barring OCI cardholders from joining protests and plans to challenge the order asking him to leave India by October 28.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan To Challenge Mumbai Police Notice Asking Him To Leave India Over Protest Against CEC

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