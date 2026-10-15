Imran Khan To Challenge Mumbai Police Notice Asking Him To Leave India Over Protest Against CEC

Actor Imran Khan is set to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge a notice directing him to leave India by October 28 over alleged violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The notice reportedly follows his participation in a protest in solidarity with demonstrations in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Khan, a US national, is expected to file a petition by Friday or Monday through his advocate, Zulfikar Memon of MZM Legal.

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According to the proposed plea, neither the law nor the existing rules prohibit Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders from participating in protests. The petition has described the notice directing the 43-year-old actor to leave the country as “drastic”.

The notice follows Khan's participation in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where demonstrators demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Khan attended the demonstration with his partner, Lekha Washington, and cousin, Zayn Marie Khan. He was briefly detained by police and released later that day.

The action against Khan followed complaints alleging that he had violated the conditions governing his stay in India. Although born and raised in India, the actor holds a US passport and resides in the country as an OCI cardholder. He is also the nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Authorities have cited alleged violations of immigration and foreigners regulations in connection with his participation in the protest. Khan's proposed legal challenge is expected to contest the notice and the basis on which it was issued.

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Once filed, the petition is expected to be mentioned before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna for an urgent hearing.

Khan has maintained that he attended the demonstration in his personal capacity as a Mumbai resident, rather than as part of an organised political campaign, according to a report by WION. His legal team is expected to challenge the directive, with the precise grounds to be established through the petition.

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