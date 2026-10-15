From Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na To Delhi Belly: Imran Khan's Top 10 Films By Box Office Collection

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, the nephew of Aamir Khan, began his film career as a child artist in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), playing younger versions of Aamir's characters.

He made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. His boy-next-door charm and romantic roles soon made him popular among young audiences.

However, a string of box-office failures followed, and Imran stepped away from acting after Katti Batti (2015). He remained largely away from films and public appearances before gradually returning to the spotlight in 2023 and exploring acting opportunities again.

Here are 10 of Imran Khan's films ranked by their box office net collections, according to Bollywood Hungama.

1. Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara! – Rs 61 Crore

Released in 2013, this crime drama starred Imran Khan alongside Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. Despite collecting around Rs 61 crore in India, the film was declared a flop.

2. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan – Rs 58.70 Crore

The romantic comedy featured Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Zafar. Released in 2011, the film earned approximately Rs 58.70 crore in India and received a semi-hit verdict.

3. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na – Rs 55.62 Crore

Imran Khan made his debut as a lead actor opposite Genelia D'Souza in this 2008 romantic comedy. The film became a turning point in his career, earning him wider recognition and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. It collected around Rs 55.62 crore in India and was declared a hit.

4. Delhi Belly – Rs 52 Crore

Released in 2011, this adult comedy featured Imran Khan alongside Vir Das and Kunal Roy Kapur. The film showcased him in a different role from his usual romantic characters and earned approximately Rs 52 crore in India.

5. I Hate Luv Storys – Rs 43.17 Crore

Imran Khan teamed up with Sonam Kapoor for this 2010 romantic comedy. The film collected around Rs 43.17 crore in India and received an average verdict at the box office.

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6. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola – Rs 41 Crore

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this 2013 film starred Imran Khan alongside Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur. Despite earning approximately Rs 41 crore in India, it failed to perform as expected and was declared a flop.

7. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu – Rs 39.75 Crore

The 2012 romantic comedy paired Imran Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. It earned around Rs 39.75 crore in India and received an average verdict.

8. Katti Batti – Rs 24.41 Crore

Imran Khan starred opposite Kangana Ranaut in this romantic comedy, which released in 2015. The film collected approximately Rs 24.41 crore in India but received a flop verdict.

9. Break Ke Baad – Rs 17.64 Crore

Released in 2010, this romantic drama featured Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film earned around Rs 17.64 crore in India but failed to make a strong impression at the box office, receiving a flop verdict.

10. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein! – Rs 16.32 Crore

Imran Khan reunited with Kareena Kapoor Khan for this 2013 romantic comedy. The film collected approximately Rs 16.32 crore in India but was declared a flop.

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