'Plot To Create Chaos In India': BJP's Kirit Somaiya Seeks Action Against Others After 'Leave India' Notice To Imran Khan

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who had sought action against Bollywood actor Imran Khan for participating in a protest, on Thursday welcomed a Mumbai police notice directing the actor to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act. He also demanded that others involved in similar activities be deported.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Somaiya wrote, "I welcome Mumbai Police & Immigration Dept action asking Imran Khan to leave India by 28 October. All such Foreign Citizens, Persons using Foreign Fund to create Anarchy in India should face such action." [sic]

He added, "American Imran Khan, Money from Foreign Pakistan and Plot to Create Chaos in India. Imran Khan, a foreign citizen, cannot participate in any political event in India. Imran Khan will have to leave India by October 28. And whoever it may be—whether Imran, Iqbal, Yusuf, Abraham, Akbar, Hussein.... if any of these are used by foreigners to attempt creating chaos in India, they will be thrown out." [sic]

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Earlier, Somaiya had urged Mumbai police to act against Khan for joining a protest in Mumbai in support of the Cockroach Janta Party despite being a "foreign citizen". He also sought clarity on whether the actor could participate in such agitations.

"There are thousands of Imran Khans in India. They want to live here and defame the country. Action should be taken against all such people, and they should be deported," Somaiya told reporters while thanking the police for acting on his complaint.

Khan had taken part in political activities against the government despite being a US citizen, Somaiya said, adding that a thorough investigation would expose others.

Somaiya said he had complained to the Union government's immigration authorities, the Airport Authority and Mumbai police after the actor participated in the protest. He had also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene.

"I filed a complaint on Saturday and followed it up on Sunday. I had sought a report on how long Imran Khan had been a US citizen," Somaiya said, adding that he was grateful to the authorities for taking action.

The actor was born and educated in the US but earned his livelihood in India while "participating in political and diplomatic activities opposing the government", the BJP leader alleged.

Somaiya said the action against Khan should serve as a warning to others engaged in similar activities and demanded that the authorities identify and take action against all such individuals.

The actor was unavailable for comment. Khan has acted in several films, including "I Hate Luv Storys" (2010) and "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" (2011). He recently made a cameo appearance in "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos", a Bollywood film backed by Aamir Khan.

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