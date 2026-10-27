ACC Q2 Results: Improved Trade Mix, Capacity Expansion, Progress On One Cement Platform

ACC Limited reported revenue from operations of Rs 5,689 crore for Q2 FY27, down 5.3% year-on-year, as cement sales volumes declined and operating profitability came under pressure.

The cement maker's operating EBITDA fell to Rs 401 crore from Rs 846 crore a year earlier, while its EBITDA margin narrowed to 7% from 14.1%.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 93 crore, compared with Rs 1,119 crore in Q2 FY26. However, the year-ago quarter included a Rs 659 crore reversal of income tax provisions relating to earlier periods and Rs 205 crore in interest on an income tax refund, affecting the year-on-year comparison.

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Cement sales volume reached 9.7 million tonnes, against 10 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter last year.

ACC reported EBITDA of Rs 414 per tonne, with the company noting that higher material supply agreement (MSA) volumes with parent Ambuja Cements affected comparability.

Despite the pressure on financial performance, ACC reported progress in its product mix and manufacturing expansion.

Trade sales increased their share of the business, with the trade mix improving by seven percentage points year-on-year to 78%. Premium products accounted for 47% of trade sales, while blended cement's share climbed to 85% from 78% a year earlier.

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ACC Adds 3.4 MTPA Cement Capacity

ACC commissioned a 2.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) greenfield cement grinding unit at Salai Banwa in Uttar Pradesh. Its subsidiary, Bulk Cement Corporation (India) Limited, also commissioned a cement blending unit at Kalamboli, Maharashtra, adding 1 MTPA of cement capacity.

Together, the projects added 3.4 MTPA to ACC's manufacturing footprint during the quarter.

The company's ready-mix concrete business also recorded growth. Volumes rose 19% year-on-year to 1.07 million cubic metres in Q2 FY27. First-half volumes increased 18% to 2.04 million cubic metres.

ACC's green power share improved to 34.4% from 30.3% a year earlier, while its balance sheet remained debt-free, with a net worth of Rs 20,680 crore and cash and cash equivalents of Rs 578 crore.

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Ambuja Merger Moves Towards NCLT Approval

ACC's proposed amalgamation with Ambuja Cements has moved closer to completion after shareholders approved the scheme at a meeting on September 29, 2026.

The proposal will now proceed to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for final sanction, subject to the remaining regulatory and statutory approvals.

The merger is intended to simplify the corporate structure, improve manufacturing and logistics coordination, and unlock operational synergies. Completion is expected during FY27, subject to approvals.

ACC said infrastructure investment, urbanisation and housing demand continue to support the sector's medium-term outlook, despite elevated energy costs and seasonal disruptions during the quarter.

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