Sona BLW Shares Jump Over 6% After Q2 Profit Rises 29%; BEV Revenue Surges 129%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares rose over 6% on Tuesday after the auto components maker reported record quarterly revenue, Ebitda, and net profit for the September quarter, supported by strong growth in battery electric vehicle components and fresh order wins.

Around 9:33 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 828.25 apiece on the NSE, gaining around 6.06% from its previous close at Rs 781.9.

Investors are tracking the strong quarterly earnings and the solid order book, which is adding revenue visibility for the business.

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Sona BLW Q2 Results: BEV Revenue, Order Book

Consolidated net profit rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 223.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2027, while revenue increased 35% to Rs 1,546 crore. Ebitda grew 23% to Rs 356.2 crore, with the Ebitda margin at 23%.

Battery electric vehicle revenue surged 129% year-on-year, accounting for a record 51% of automotive revenue. The company secured new business worth Rs 3,600 crore during the quarter, taking its net order book to Rs 25,100 crore.

Sona BLW also commercialised three new products, including a helical limited slip differential for electric vehicles, air springs for railway passenger coaches, and rear radar sensors for two-wheelers. Its Driveline Division received the 2026 Deming Prize for Total Quality Management.

Managing Director and Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh said revenue, Ebitda, and net profit reached record levels, while the company made progress in product development and order wins. He added that free cash flow from operations in the first half of fiscal 2027 was more than 1.5 times the amount generated in the whole of fiscal 2026.

Sona BLW Share Price Performance

Sona BLW shares have been in focus for a prolonged period, with the stock rallying more than 75% in 2026 so far.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 66.08 times, with a market cap of Rs 51,681.3 crore on the National Stock Exchange.

Also Read: Sona BLW Precision Q2 Results: Profit Rises 29% To Rs 223 Crore; Revenue Up 35%

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