Dalmia Bharat Shares Sink 6% As EBITDA Per Tonne Takes A Beating

Dalmia Bharat shares tumbled in the early trade on Tuesday, with the scrip falling up to 6.06% to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,530 per share.

At 9:52 am, the cement manufacturing company shares were trading 4.29% lower at Rs 1,559 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.07% lower at 73,555 levels.

The fall in the Dalmia Bharat shares came amid weak September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) results. The company reported a net loss of Rs 205 crore in the September quarter of FY27, against a net profit of Rs 239 crore.

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Revenue from operations increased 4% annually to Rs 3,563 crore in Q2FY27, against Rs 3,417 crore in the same quarter last year.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton (EBITDA) tanked 29% YoY to Rs 493 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 696 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

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EBITDA per tonne, too, fell 31% YoY to Rs 698/tonne in Q2FY27, against Rs 1,013/tonne in Q2FY26.

The company revealed that a trial run also began at 3.6 MnTPA Belgaum clinker line in October 2026, ahead of schedule.

Dalmia Bharat further claimed that its share of renewable power consumption rose to 52% in the September quarter of FY27.

On the Q2FY27 show, Puneet Dalmia, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), said, “India continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite global headwinds. Robust economic activity, supported by sustained public spending, drove broad-based growth. Cement demand too recorded healthy growth during the quarter, reinforcing my confidence in the industry's long-term prospects. In this backdrop, our capacity expansion plans remain firmly on track while we make strong progress on integration of Central assets."

Looking ahead, Dalmia said that the company remains focused on executing its strategic priorities, deepening its operational excellence and maintaining financial discipline to deliver sustainable and superior returns for its stakeholders.

Dalmia Bharat Announces Dividend

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. “In line with the Capital Allocation framework, the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share,” Dalmia Bharat said, in a press release.

About Dalmia Bharat

Established in 1939 and headquartered in New Delhi, Dalmia Bharat is India's fourth-largest cement manufacturer, with an installed capacity of 54.7 million tonnes across 19 manufacturing units in 12 states.

The company is among the global cement industry's lowest carbon emitters and the first cement company to join RE100, EP100 and EV100, demonstrating its commitment to clean energy and sustainability.

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