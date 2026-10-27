Lawrence Bishnoi Transferred To 'Do Sau Kholi' Block With 2008 Ahmedabad Blast Case Accused: Report

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has reportedly been shifted to the specialised prison block, also known as “Do Sau Kholi,” of Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, as authorities seek to tighten restrictions on his communication and prevent him from allegedly operating his criminal network from behind bars.

The high-security section, Block 200, reportedly houses around 200 high-risk inmates accused or convicted of terrorism and other serious offences, including convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. Divided into four distinct quarters housing roughly 50 inmates each, the facility enforces robust security measures to prevent movement and communication between sections.

According to The Economic Times report, Bishnoi's individual cell measures approximately 7.5 feet by 11 feet. These measures ensure tight surveillance and limit interaction with both fellow prisoners and external contacts.

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Before the reported transfer, Bishnoi was lodged in “Dus Kholi,” a smaller high-security enclosure designed to accommodate around 10 inmates. His previous prison stays have included Delhi's Tihar Jail and correctional facilities in Punjab.

The reported move to Block 200 is part of efforts to restrict Bishnoi's ability to communicate with associates and allegedly coordinate criminal activities while in custody. He maintains a disciplined daily routine in his cell, spending mornings in meditation, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, fasting, and eating a strict vegetarian diet.

According to the report, investigators have not recorded direct calls or communications originating from Bishnoi over the past two years. His permitted interactions with the outside world are reportedly limited primarily to consultations with his legal counsel and court proceedings conducted through video conferencing.

Despite the reported restrictions, authorities remain concerned about the continued functioning of Bishnoi's alleged criminal syndicate through associates based overseas. Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara are among the figures identified in reports as operating from abroad and allegedly linked to the wider network.

The reported international operations highlight the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in disrupting organised criminal networks whose members and associates operate across national borders.

While a "shadow cabinet" runs day-to-day logistics, recruitment, and operational tasks through shared screenshots, a parallel network drives financing, strategy, and target selection.

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The details concerning the transfer, prison arrangements and communication restrictions are based on media reports and have not been independently verified.

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