Australia Expands Visa Biometric Checks To India: Who Needs To Submit Fingerprints And Facial Images?

Australia has expanded its biometric collection requirements to visa applicants in India.

From October 26, 2026, applicants may be required to provide fingerprints and a facial image as part of the visa process, the Australian High Commission in New Delhi said.

What Has Changed?

India is among nearly 60 countries covered by the expansion. The High Commission said the move is part of Australia's commitment to a secure, efficient and trusted visa system.

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Biometrics, which are physical identifiers such as fingerprints and facial images, are used to confirm that the person applying is the person named in the application.

Who Needs To Submit Biometrics?

Not every applicant will necessarily be asked. The statement says applicants "may be required" to provide biometrics, and the Department of Home Affairs will tell each person if they must.

It has not listed which visa categories are affected. Applicants will get instructions on how to complete the process.

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Does It Apply To Existing Applications?

No. The rules apply only to new visa applications lodged from October 26, 2026. Applications already submitted are not affected.

How Can Biometrics Be Submitted?

There are two routes, depending on the applicant's circumstances. Some will be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person. Others can provide biometrics digitally through the Australian Immi App.

Eligible applicants who have already given biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may be able to use the app at no cost.

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Will It Delay Visa Processing?

Processing times are not expected to change, provided applicants complete the biometric requirement promptly. A delay in submitting biometrics could therefore hold up an application.

How Will The Data Be Handled?

The High Commission said all biometric information is collected, stored and managed under Australian legislation and applicable local laws, with privacy and data protection safeguards.

What Should Applicants Do?

Anyone planning to apply should watch for instructions from the Department of Home Affairs after lodging an application and complete the biometric step quickly.

Details are on the Home Affairs website, and the High Commission's visa and citizenship helpline is +61 2 6196 0196, open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.local time.

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