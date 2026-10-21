In Pics: 10 Unique Countries That Indian Passport Holders Can Visit With An E-visa, Visa-Free Or Get Visa-On-Arrival

Indians are extensively travelling around the world and are aggressively exploring lesser-known destinations, especially those that are unique in terms of culture, food, activities for young ones and adults alike. Not just beach destinations, they're exploring Europe, South America, places in Africa, looking for wildlife activities and are willing to spend huge sums to experience anything new.

Most Indians have gone way passed their budgets to travel around the world, specially post the 2019 COVID outbreak. However, there is one thing that hurts when people want to visit a new destination and that's the cost of securing a visa. Understanding this anomaly, many countries have now made entry visa-free or are providing Indian passport holders visa on arrival or e-visa. Take a look at these 10 unique destinations that not many have travelled to, and guess what, Indians can enter them almost free of cost.

No 10. Suriname | E-Visa | Indian passport holders can apply for an e-visa to visit this South American coastal nation. Suriname is known for its pristine Amazonian rainforests, colonial Dutch architecture and remarkable blend of Indian, African, Indonesian and Indigenous cultures. Its capital, Paramaribo, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, while its rivers, wildlife reserves and multicultural cuisine offer an experience unlike anywhere else in South America.

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Suriname has the potentials to provide Indian travellers are world of new experiences

Photo Credit: Discover Suriname

No 9. Madagascar | Visa on Arrival | Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in Madagascar. The country is known for its extraordinary biodiversity, lemurs and unique wildlife found nowhere else on Earth. The island boasts pristine beaches, scenic limestone formations, lush rainforests and colourful Malagasy traditions, making it a paradise for nature lovers.

No 8. Rwanda | Visa on Arrival | Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival for stays of up to 30 days. Often described as one of Africa's cleanest countries, Rwanda is celebrated for its spotless capital, Kigali, breathtaking rolling hills and remarkable conservation efforts. Known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills", it offers mountain gorilla trekking, beautiful beaches along Lake Kivu and rich cultural experiences.

No 7. Maldives | Visa on Arrival | Indian passport holders can obtain a free tourist visa on arrival for stays of up to 30 days. The Maldives is a tropical paradise famous for its turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, luxurious overwater villas and spectacular coral reefs. Beyond its picture-perfect islands, travellers can experience world-class diving, snorkelling with manta rays, traditional Maldivian cuisine and the vibrant local culture of its capital, Malé.

No 6. Timor-Leste | Visa on Arrival | Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival for stays of up to 30 days. One of Asia's youngest nations, Timor-Leste remains a relatively unexplored destination, offering rugged mountains, untouched beaches and some of the world's most biodiverse coral reefs. Its Portuguese colonial heritage, traditional Timorese culture and the crystal-clear waters surrounding Atauro Island make it an appealing escape for adventurous travellers.

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No 5. Samoa | Visa-Free | Indian passport holders can visit Samoa without obtaining a visa in advance for stays of up to 60 days, subject to entry requirements. Located in the heart of the South Pacific, Samoa is renowned for its dramatic waterfalls, lush volcanic landscapes, spectacular beaches and the famous To-Sua Ocean Trench, a natural swimming hole. Visitors can also discover the country's deeply rooted Polynesian traditions, traditional village life and warm hospitality, making it an ideal destination for both relaxation and cultural exploration.

No 4. Tuvalu | Visa on Arrival | Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival when visiting Tuvalu. One of the world's smallest and least-visited countries, Tuvalu offers a rare opportunity to experience peaceful island life far removed from crowded tourist destinations. Its pristine lagoons, coral reefs and traditional Polynesian culture are major attractions, while its vulnerability to rising sea levels makes it an important destination for understanding climate change.

No 3. Comoros | Visa on Arrival | Indian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival for stays of up to 45 days, subject to applicable fees and entry requirements. Often called the "Perfume Islands" because of its fragrant ylang-ylang plantations, Comoros is an Indian Ocean archipelago known for volcanic mountains, secluded beaches and spectacular marine life. Its unique cultural identity blends African, Arab and French influences, while Mount Karthala, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, attracts adventurous travellers.

Cape Verde or Cabo Verde is a collection of volcanic islands and is celebrated for their golden beaches, striking desert landscapes and lively music scene

Photo Credit: Capeverde.com

No 2. Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) | Visa on Arrival | Indian passport holders can obtain a tourist visa on arrival for stays of up to 30 days, subject to online pre-registration and payment of applicable fees. Situated off the western coast of Africa, Cabo Verde is a collection of volcanic islands celebrated for their golden beaches, striking desert landscapes and lively music scene. The country is especially famous for its morna music, colourful Creole culture, world-class windsurfing and scenic hiking trails on islands such as Santo Antão and Fogo.

No 1. Micronesia | Visa-Free | Indian passport holders can visit the Federated States of Micronesia without a visa for stays of up to 30 days. Spread across the western Pacific Ocean, Micronesia is a tropical haven of secluded islands, crystal-clear lagoons and some of the world's most spectacular diving locations. Its biggest attractions include the ancient stone city of Nan Madol, the famous shipwrecks of Chuuk Lagoon and the rich seafaring traditions of its island communities.

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