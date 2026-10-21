Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex Gains Over 500 Points, Nifty 50 Above 23,000; LTTS Jumps 8%, Bajaj Finance Drops

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market opened higher on Wednesday, following an upbeat trend in the global markets.

The Sensex opened 485.03 points, or 0.66%, higher at 74,337.93, while the Nifty 50 gained 127.05 points, or 0.56%, to open at 23,016.00. The Bank Nifty opened at 55,707.85, up by 219.75 points, or 0.40%.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 94.78 against the US dollar as compared to its previous close of 94.93 level.

Globally, Asian markets traded higher, with South Korean stocks leading the rally.

Overnight on Wall Street, gains in healthcare stocks lifted the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices, while tech stocks dragged Nasdaq index marginally lower.

The domestic market may get support from optimism surrounding a potential India–US trade deal, but a sustained recovery may prove difficult as elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weigh on investor sentiment

Meanwhile, crude oil prices traded higher, with the global benchmark Brent oil trading near $110 a barrel.

Watch this space for all the latest stock market updates throughout the trading session.

