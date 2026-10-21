Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex Gains Over 500 Points, Nifty 50 Above 23,000; LTTS Jumps 8%, Bajaj Finance Drops
Sensex, Nifty 50 Updates, Stock Market Live: Globally, Asian markets traded higher, with South Korean stocks leading the rally.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market opened higher on Wednesday, following an upbeat trend in the global markets.
The Sensex opened 485.03 points, or 0.66%, higher at 74,337.93, while the Nifty 50 gained 127.05 points, or 0.56%, to open at 23,016.00. The Bank Nifty opened at 55,707.85, up by 219.75 points, or 0.40%.
In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 94.78 against the US dollar as compared to its previous close of 94.93 level.
Globally, Asian markets traded higher, with South Korean stocks leading the rally.
Overnight on Wall Street, gains in healthcare stocks lifted the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices, while tech stocks dragged Nasdaq index marginally lower.
The domestic market may get support from optimism surrounding a potential India–US trade deal, but a sustained recovery may prove difficult as elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weigh on investor sentiment
Meanwhile, crude oil prices traded higher, with the global benchmark Brent oil trading near $110 a barrel.
Watch this space for all the latest stock market updates throughout the trading session.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Infosys, TCS, HCL Among Top Sensex Gainers
The BSE Sensex jumped over 600 points and traded above 74,500 level. Infosys UltraTech Cement, TCS, Reliance Industries and HCL Technologies were the top index gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, BEL and Titan Company were the top losers.
Stock Market Today LIVE: LTTS Share Price Jumps Over 8% after Q2 Results
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) share price jumped over 8% after the company reported strong Q2 results. The company’s net profit surged 53.7% QoQ to Rs 548.2 crore, while revenue rose 3.4% to Rs 3,040 crore. Operating performance also improved.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex Opens 485 Points Higher, Nifty 50 Above 23,000
The Indian stock market opened higher on Wednesday, following an upbeat trend in the global markets.
The Sensex opened 485.03 points, or 0.66%, higher at 74,337.93, while the Nifty 50 gained 127.05 points, or 0.56%, to open at 23,016.00. The Bank Nifty opened at 55,707.85, up by 219.75 points, or 0.40%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Citi Raises FY27 Two-Wheeler Growth Forecast To 9%; Hikes Target Prices For Eicher, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor
Global brokerage firm Citi has raised its FY27 growth forecast for the two-wheeler (2W) industry to 9% year-on-year (YoY), from 7% earlier, following stronger-than-expected volume performance in the first half of the financial year. The brokerage has increased its earnings estimates for major two-wheeler manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.
Citi expects healthy retail demand, new product launches and improving rural trends to support the industry outlook. However, it remains cautious about margins amid elevated commodity costs and intense competition.
Among two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Citi prefers Eicher Motors, while Endurance Technologies is its preferred pick in the auto components segment.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee Opens 15 Paise Higher At 94.78/USD
The Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 94.78 against the US dollar as compared to its previous close of 94.93 level.
Stock Market Today LIVE: This Is A Stock Picker’s Market Now: Dr. V K Vijayakumar
With Brent crude prices and US bond yields remaining elevated, the market is likely to remain under pressure. The sell on rally market construct will continue in the near-term. However, the improving earnings growth, fair valuations of large-caps, and strong domestic liquidity will support the market on declines. Since the two large laggard sectors - IT and banking- have performed well in Q2 and are attractively valued, further corrections in these sectors will be met with strong DII-led accumulation, said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.
Since the Q2 results season has started on a positive note and some positive surprises are likely in the broader market, the market action, going forward, will be more stock-specific and results-sensitive. Despite the external headwinds, this is a stock picker’s market now.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Infosys, TCS Only Large-Cap IT Stocks With Re-Rating Potential: Jefferies
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Coforge and Sagility are among the Indian IT stocks that Jefferies sees offering scope for a valuation re-rating, as improving sentiment and company-specific growth prospects create opportunities despite uncertainty over the sector's outlook.
The brokerage sees potential for large-cap IT stocks to recover as expectations improve but remains selective. It has raised target prices for large-cap IT companies by 14–18% while retaining Hold and Underperform ratings on Infosys and TCS, respectively. Among mid-cap stocks, Jefferies sees re-rating potential in companies where growth prospects and valuations offer scope for further gains.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Bank Nifty Faces Resistance In 55,800–56,000 Range: Ponmudi R
Bank Nifty index faces immediate resistance in the 55,800–56,000 range, and a sustained move above 56,000 could reinforce recovery prospects and improve the near-term technical outlook. However, failure to break above this zone may keep the index under pressure, with selling interest likely to emerge at higher levels, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
On the downside, 55,300–55,200 serves as the immediate support zone, followed by 55,000. A decisive breach of 55,000 could trigger further weakness, dragging the index towards the 54,800–54,500 range. Overall, the technical outlook remains cautious, with the 55,000 support level and the 56,000 resistance zone likely to determine the index’s next directional move, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 May Face Resistance Around 23,200–23,300: Ajit Mishra
From a technical perspective, the Nifty 50 has slipped towards the immediate support zone of short-term moving average i.e. 20 DEMA around 22,900, with the next key support placed in the 22,550–22,750 range.
On the upside, any recovery is likely to encounter resistance around 23,200–23,300. Given elevated crude prices, mixed earnings cues and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, we recommend maintaining a cautious stance, with an emphasis on selective stock picking and prudent position sizing, said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Immediate Support For Bitcoin At $82,300 Level: Nischal Shetty
Bitcoin’s long-term outlook is drawing renewed optimism. JPMorgan expects Bitcoin to outperform stocks, bonds and gold over the long term, projecting annual returns of around 10%. Continued accumulation by institutional players such as Strategy and Strive, alongside BlackRock’s view of Bitcoin as a potential hedge against rising US government debt, reinforces the longer-term investment case, said Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX.
Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading near key technical levels, making the next move important for futures traders. Bitcoin needs to sustain momentum above the $83,600 resistance zone to build towards $84,500. On the downside, $82,300 is the immediate support to watch, with the $81,000 level becoming relevant if selling pressure intensifies, Shetty added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stocks To Watch Today: Sun Pharma, Schaeffler India, Infosys, Titan And Orchid Pharma
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Schaeffler India, Infosys, Titan Company, Orchid Pharma, Ceigall India, IREDA, among others will be in focus on Wednesday.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold Prices Fall; Spot Gold Around $4,118 An Ounce
Gold prices fell as inflation risks raised outlook for an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Spot gold price declined 0.2% to $4,117.83 an ounce, while silver price eased 0.1% to $57.88.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Gain; Brent Oil Near $110 A Barrel
Crude oil prices rose amid concerns over Middle East supplies and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Brent crude futures rose 0.63% to $109.48 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.67% to $98.48 per barrel.
Stock Market Today LIVE: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On October 21
From Gift Nifty, Asian markets, commodity prices to stocks to watch, here are key things to know before the opening of the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Ends Mostly Higher, Dow Jumps Over 1%
US stock market ended mostly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in healthcare stocks, amid strong corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 529.85 points, or 1.02%, to 52,495.88, while the S&P 500 gained 21.84 points, or 0.28%, to 7,712.57. The Nasdaq Composite ended 6.07 points, or 0.02%, lower at 26,424.82.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Trade Higher; Nikkei, Kospi Jump
Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.69%, while the Topix rallied 1.16%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 3.52% and Kosdaq added 1.46%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Market
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,024 level, a premium of nearly 129 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Higher
The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday, amid strong cues from global markets. Equities may rebound from a selloff witnessed in the previous session amid short-covering.
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