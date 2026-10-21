Zomato-Parent Eternal Shares Slide Over 3% Ahead Of Q2 Results; What To Expect?

Eternal Ltd.'s share price fell as much as 3.19% on Wednesday, ahead of declaring its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. The fall comes as traders assess what to expect from the Zomato parents September quarter.

The share price pared some losses to trade 3.08% lower at Rs 320.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.71% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

Here's what analysts are expecting from Eternal Q2

The bloomberg analyst consensus estimates point to a robust quarter for the Zomato parent, wherein Net profit may rise 4.6x to Rs 304 crore versus Rs 65 crore in the year ago period.

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Revenue may rise 72% to Rs 23,447 crore year-on-year from Rs 13,590 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are seen rising over threefold to Rs 776 crore versus Rs 239 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Ebitda margin is expected to expand 3.3% from 1.8% reported in Q2 of FY26.

Additionally, Food-delivery net order value (NOV) is expected to rise around 20–22% year-on-year, food delivery is expected to have continued market-share gains.

Blinkit (NOV) is estimated to grow 75–80% from the year-ago period, driven by dark-store additions, higher throughput and market-share gains. Further, Margins are likely to improve.

What Investors Should Watch?

Apart from the standard metrics of profitability and revenue, investors and analysts will keep an eye on Blinkit store expansion, Quick commerce margins, Food delivery market share gains, and Competitive intensity.

Eternal Q1FY26 Recap

Eternal Ltd's bottoml-line saw a 260% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 to Rs 92 crore, from Rs 25 crore. The quick-commerce delivery firm's revenue saw a jump to Rs 20,211 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 7,167 crore. Analysts' estimate for the revenue was at 20,058 crore.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) climbed to Rs 594 crore from Rs 115 crore, in the year-ago period. Analysts' estimate for the Ebitda was lower The firm's Ebitda margin expanded to 2.9% from 1.6%.

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