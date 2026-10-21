Deepinder Goyal Teases 'Dark.ai' From Eternal Ahead Of Q2 Results

Eternal vice chairman and founder Deepinder Goyal has teased a new product called Dark.ai, saying it comes "from the house of Eternal" and is "coming soon".

Goyal made the announcement in a post on X on Wednesday, attaching a photograph of two screens showing the logo "Dark by Eternal".

The teaser lands just as Eternal heads into its September-quarter results. The company, formerly Zomato, now runs food delivery, quick commerce through Blinkit, Hyperpure and District.

Dark.ai is the latest in a run of technology bets by Goyal outside food delivery, the best known of which is Temple, a wearable. Goyal has described Temple as a sensor that sits on the wearer's temple and continuously tracks blood flow to the brain.

It is developed by his health-tech company, Temple Private Limited. In February, Goyal said Temple had raised funds in a friends-and-family round at a post-money valuation of about $190 million, a figure TechCrunch reported on the basis of his post.

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Goyal has described it as a wearable for elite performance athletes, and the valuation has not been independently verified.

Temple is now close to market. Pre-orders open on 1 November, with a launch edition in six colours. The company has yet to announce a price or quantities, though it has said deliveries will be completed by the end of 2026.

Goyal has said the latest version is less than half the size of the prototype he showed earlier. The device uses optical sensors to track cerebral blood flow and generates an "Entropy" score linked to physiological strain.

The science behind it remains contested. Goyal links his research to what he calls the "Gravity Ageing Hypothesis". He has said it was tested over two years through discussions with doctors and scientists, with no strong contradiction found. It has not been established in peer-reviewed research.

Goyal has also backed health and fitness startups, including wearable maker Ultrahuman.

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