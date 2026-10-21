Citi Raises FY27 Two-Wheeler Growth Forecast To 9%; Hikes Target Prices For Eicher, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor

Global brokerage firm Citi has raised its FY27 growth forecast for the two-wheeler (2W) industry to 9% year-on-year (YoY), from 7% earlier, following stronger-than-expected volume performance in the first half of the financial year. The brokerage has increased its earnings estimates for major two-wheeler manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

Citi expects healthy retail demand, new product launches and improving rural trends to support the industry outlook. However, it remains cautious about margins amid elevated commodity costs and intense competition.

Among two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Citi prefers Eicher Motors, while Endurance Technologies is its preferred pick in the auto components segment.

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Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp: Citi's Top Picks

Citi has maintained its ‘Buy' rating on Eicher Motors and raised its target price to Rs 9,500 from Rs 8,850. The brokerage has increased its Royal Enfield volume estimates by 3-7% for FY27-FY29, supported by strong demand and capacity expansion. Earnings estimates for the company have been raised by 1-2%.

For Hero MotoCorp, Citi has retained its ‘Buy' rating and increased the target price to Rs 7,200 from Rs 6,670. However, weaker domestic market share, which declined 20 basis points YoY in 1HFY27, has limited the upward revision in volume estimates to 0-2%. Earnings estimates have been increased by 2-3%.

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Citi Remains Cautious On TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto

Citi has maintained its ‘Sell' rating on TVS Motor despite raising its target price to Rs 3,500 from Rs 3,100. Earnings estimates have been increased by 8-9% for FY27-FY29, driven by higher volume assumptions. However, elevated valuations, capacity costs and recent moderation in market share remain concerns.

For Bajaj Auto, Citi has retained its ‘Sell' rating and target price of Rs 10,000. While earnings estimates have increased by 3-5%, domestic market share losses have constrained volume upgrades. Better exports are expected to support overall two- and three-wheeler volumes.

Auto Ancillaries: Endurance Preferred

Citi has maintained its ‘Buy' rating on Endurance Technologies and raised its target price to Rs 3,550 from Rs 3,350. Meanwhile, Varroc Engineering's target price has been increased to Rs 640 from Rs 540, but its ‘Sell' rating remains unchanged.

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