Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Jio Platforms IPO Live Updates: Check GMP, Subscription, Lot Size, Price Band

Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213-crore IPO opens today. Track subscription trends, investor demand, GMP, allotment details and listing updates here.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Jio Platforms IPO Live Updates: Check GMP, Subscription, Lot Size, Price Band
Reliance Jio IPO day 1
38 minutes ago

Track all the latest updates on the Jio Platforms IPO, one of India's biggest public issues, as it opens for subscription on October 21. The Rs 30,213-crore IPO is a pure fresh issue of 27 crore shares, with a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share and a retail investment requirement of Rs 13,428 for one lot of 12 shares.

Oct 21, 2026 08:43 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Jio Platforms IPO Opens For Subscription

Jio Platforms IPO, one of India’s biggest public issues, as it opens for subscription on October 21. The Rs 30,213-crore IPO is a pure fresh issue of 27 crore shares, with a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share and a retail investment requirement of Rs 13,428 for one lot of 12 shares.

The issue closes on October 23, with allotment expected on October 26 and listing tentatively scheduled for October 28 on the NSE and BSE.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Was It Necessary To Humiliate Him?': Anupam Kher Backs Daler Mehndi, Questions Minister's Conduct On Stage

'Was It Necessary To Humiliate Him?': Anupam Kher Backs Daler Mehndi, Questions Minister's Conduct On Stage

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com