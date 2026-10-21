Jio Platforms IPO Live Updates: Check GMP, Subscription, Lot Size, Price Band

Jio Platforms IPO, one of India’s biggest public issues, as it opens for subscription on October 21. The Rs 30,213-crore IPO is a pure fresh issue of 27 crore shares, with a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share and a retail investment requirement of Rs 13,428 for one lot of 12 shares.

The issue closes on October 23, with allotment expected on October 26 and listing tentatively scheduled for October 28 on the NSE and BSE.