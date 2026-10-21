Five Stocks To Buy Today: Maruti Suzuki, Karur Vysya Bank, Ratnaveer And More | October 21, 2026

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Monday, October 21, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span from automobile, banks, FMCG, and metals sector, with potential upside ranging from about 8% to nearly 42% based on the CMPs and targets provided.



The recommended trading strategies outline entry points, upside targets, and stop-loss levels to help investors maximise gains while limiting downside risk.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 11,475.00)

Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO at PHD CAPITAL PVT LTD. has recommended buying Maruti Suzuki for a target price of Rs 16,500, implying a potential upside of up to 43.79%, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 9,700.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 370.05)

Pradip is also optimistic on the banking stock. He recommends buying Vysya Bank at the current market price, setting a target price of Rs 430, while maintaining a stop loss of Rs 322. The call indicates a potential upside of nearly 16%.

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HMA Agro Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 24.68)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market recommends buying HMA Agro near Rs 24.50, with targets of Rs 26 and Rs 27 and a stop loss of Rs 23. The call offers an upside of 9.40%.

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Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd. (CMP: Rs 350.55)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. recommended entering Ratnaveer Precision at Rs 350.3. The analyst expects the stock to move towards a target of Rs 380, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 335. Based on the recommended entry zone, the stock offers a potential upside of up to 8.47%.

South Indian Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 54.05)

Mehta also sees buying opportunity in South India Bank at Rs 54.26, setting a target price of Rs 62, implying a potential upside of nearly 14%. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 50.5.

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