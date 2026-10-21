Donald Trump's Son Privately Warned His Father Over Iran War: Report

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., reportedly opposed the war in Iran and privately conveyed his concerns to his father, according to a report by The Atlantic.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump Jr. had urged his father to keep the United States out of another conflict in the Middle East. His earlier public remarks have since drawn renewed attention amid the US military campaign against Iran.

ALSO READ | Iran Tells US To Prove It Wants Peace By Lifting Blockade

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Following Iran's missile and drone attacks on Israel in April 2024, Trump Jr. posted a message on X praising his father for keeping the US out of a full-scale war with Iran.

“Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve,” he wrote on April 13, 2024.

However, according to The Atlantic, Trump Jr. has since privately expressed opposition to the war, arguing against the United States becoming embroiled in another conflict in the region.

A source cited by the publication said Trump Jr. had kept his views private and was unlikely to publicly break with his father over the issue.

“Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can't imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject,” the source told The Atlantic.

Trump Jr. has also maintained a close relationship with the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who opposed the war. The reported positions of both figures reflect concerns about US involvement in foreign conflicts among some sections of the conservative movement.

“Don Jr. is the most MAGA of them all,” another source told the publication.

Iran War Exposes Divisions Within MAGA

The conflict has reportedly prompted private reservations among some senior figures in the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance, as officials weighed support for Israel's military campaign.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also reportedly among the officials who expressed doubts about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's initial proposal in February. Their concerns included whether an air campaign alone could achieve regime change.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump Launches $25 Million Cash Reward Programme For Those Who Report Fraud

Public opinion figures cited in the report also point to opposition to the administration's handling of the conflict. A Pew Research Center poll conducted between September 28 and October 4, 2026, found that 65% of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, while 33% approved.

Republican approval reportedly fell to 63% from 69% in March. The survey also found that nearly half of Americans expected the conflict to continue for more than a year, considerably longer than the administration's initial projection of four to six weeks.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.