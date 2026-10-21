Donald Trump Launches $25 Million Cash Reward Programme For Those Who Report Fraud

US President Donald Trump has launched a $25 million whistleblower programme to encourage people to report suspected fraud involving government funds, with conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley becoming its first whistleblowers to be awarded $10,000. The move, which comes ahead of the November 3 midterms, will pay people to help uncover fraud in federally funded programmes, as the Trump administration steps up efforts to tackle the misuse of taxpayers' money.

Unveiling the initiative at the White House on October 20, Trump said individuals who expose fraud could receive a commission equivalent to 1% of the amount involved, without any upper limit on potential payouts.

YouTuber Nick Shirley's viral investigation into childcare centres in Minnesota had drawn widespread attention and prompted scrutiny of government funding, which saw authorities take action and ending a scam.

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The programme, called the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), will be administered by the US Justice Department, with the Treasury Department committing $25 million towards its implementation.

While Trump mentioned potentially unlimited commissions, the Justice Department outlined a more specific payment structure saying that eligible whistleblowers could receive between $10,000 and $30,000 for providing credible information that results in criminal charges.

The department made it clear that payments would be issued at its discretion, meaning that reporting suspected fraud would not automatically guarantee a financial reward. The scheme will cover several federally funded sectors, including healthcare, childcare and public assistance programmes.

Trump, however, suggested that he would personally play a role in determining who deserved compensation. "I will be the arbitrator of all of these decisions," the president said during the Oval Office announcement, adding that he intended to be generous when deciding rewards.

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The difference between Trump's proposed 1% commission and the Justice Department's payment range leaves questions about how larger rewards would be calculated and approved.

Shirley, a pro-Trump online content creator, rose to prominence after publishing a video alleging fraudulent practices at childcare facilities in Minnesota. His claims attracted the attention of senior administration officials and became part of the White House's broader campaign against suspected fraud involving federal benefits.

It was not immediately clear what criteria were used to select Shirley as an awardee.

Speaking at the White House, Shirley welcomed the move and said financial incentives could encourage more people to expose the misuse of public funds.

Vice President JD Vance, who heads the administration's anti-fraud task force, praised Shirley's efforts and credited him with bringing greater attention to suspected wrongdoing.

Vance said Shirley had made an exceptional contribution as a citizen journalist and confirmed that he would receive financial compensation for his work. The reward programme comes amid Trump's continued focus on allegations of fraud in states governed by Democrats, particularly Minnesota.

The administration has faced criticism over its rhetoric towards the state's Somali immigrant community, which Trump has repeatedly singled out while discussing alleged fraud.

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