Donald Trump says 'Paris will become a Muslim city soon'; mocks Macron for not closing borders

US President Donald Trump claimed that Paris will soon become a "Muslim city" and criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for failing to close France's borders earlier, blaming immigration for the widespread unrest in the country.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, October 19, before departing aboard Marine One, Trump took aim at Macron's immigration policies. A clip of the exchange was shared by Fox News on X.

"Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon," Trump said, claiming the protests in France were linked to immigrants entering the country. Trump said that years ago he had warned Macron, describing the French President as a friend. He added that Macron was warned years earlier that France was making a mistake by allowing people to enter from across the world. He said he had urged the French leader to close the borders when they first met.

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"We closed our borders, he didn't," Trump said, comparing his administration's approach with France's. He also referred to the country's energy difficulties before repeating that Macron should have acted earlier on border controls.

Later in the speech, Trump rejected the idea that grievances about schools were driving unrest in France. "What's happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything," he said.

Trump broadened his criticism to all of Europe, urging governments to tighten their borders and remove people he described as criminals. Trump warned that European countries faced serious consequences if they failed to act.

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Immigration enforcement was a central promise of Trump's 2024 presidential election campaign. In his latest remarks, he presented the unrest in France as a reason for European leaders to adopt the tighter border policies he advocates.

Meanwhile, the French President had acknowledged protesters' grievances and

condemned looting incidents and attacks on shops and public buildings.

Demonstrations in France have increased over rising prices and were marred by violence in several French cities. In an address delivered a day earlier, on October 18, Macron acknowledged concerns about living costs, fuel prices and conditions in schools and universities. He drew a distinction between protesters making legitimate demands and those responsible for destruction.

Macron has assured legal action will be taken against people who destroyed or looted properties and said that support will be extended for businesses affected by the protests. He also ordered authorities to examine shortcomings in intelligence ahead of the unrest.

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