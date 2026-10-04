France Protests: How Paris Suburb Student Blockades Sparked A Countrywide Wave Of School Unrest

A wave of high school student protests that began in disadvantaged suburbs around Paris has spread across France, with students demanding better school infrastructure, more teachers and improved learning conditions.

The movement has reached more than 1,200 high schools and involved tens of thousands of students and supporters. Demonstrations have also turned increasingly confrontational, with clashes with police, arrests, injuries, fires and property damage reported in several locations.

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Why are French students protesting?

The protests emerged particularly strongly in Seine-Saint-Denis, northeast of Paris, before spreading to the capital and cities including Marseille, Strasbourg, Tours and Lille, Reuters reported.

Students and teachers have raised concerns over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, poorly maintained school buildings, a lack of nurses and social workers, inadequate classroom equipment and cancelled classes. They have also cited difficult learning conditions, concerns over university admissions and inadequate investment in schools in poorer neighbourhoods.

At Lycée Le Corbusier in Aubervilliers, maths, humanities, English and sports classes had reportedly been cancelled since the start of the academic year because of teacher shortages, according to an elected parent representative cited by Reuters.

Maisa, a 17-year-old student, told Reuters that she took her French high school examination last year without having a French teacher.

Another student, 15-year-old Amelia, said students should have equal opportunities regardless of where they live. Her placard read: “Our address should not decide our future.”

Protests trigger police response

Around 5,000 people, mostly teenagers, had been arrested nationwide since Monday, while more than 600 police officers had been injured, national police spokesperson Agathe Foucault said.

Teachers and members of the public have also been attacked, while property damage has been estimated at tens of millions of euros, Reuters reported.

Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets at some locations. Protesters have also suffered injuries including eye injuries, broken teeth and blows to the head.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the situation as an “unacceptable climate of violence” and called for order to be restored.

Budget cuts add to student anger

The protests coincide with wider opposition to the government's proposed 2027 budget, which includes major spending cuts aimed at reducing France's deficit.

The government has proposed 54 billion euros in savings, including 43 billion euros in new savings for 2027.

Although France's education budget is set to increase, protesters have criticised the rise because it remains below the rate of inflation.

Government faces political accusations

The government has warned that violent groups could be exploiting the student demonstrations. Intelligence agencies told a government crisis meeting on October 1 that hard-left political forces had helped initiate the movement, according to a person close to Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu cited by Reuters.

France Unbowed (LFI), the left-wing party named in the assessment, rejected the allegation. LFI lawmaker Louis Boyard said the party supported peaceful demonstrations and argued that the government's response had contributed to the escalation.

Paris police chief Patrice Faure said the movement was “out of control” and urged students to return to peaceful protests. He also called on parents to prevent their children from becoming involved in violent actions.

Student unions have called for another nationwide day of demonstrations on Tuesday, Reuters reported, while security officials remain concerned that far-left extremist groups could exploit the unrest.

Why the protests matter ahead of France's 2027 election

The unrest comes as France heads towards its 2027 presidential election. President Emmanuel Macron cannot seek a third consecutive term, and political parties are already positioning themselves ahead of the vote.

The protests have given opposition parties an opportunity to challenge the government's handling of education, public services and policing. The Associated Press reported that both left-wing and right-wing political figures have sought to position themselves around the unrest, although their responses to the protests and police action differ sharply.

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