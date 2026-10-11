Russia, Ukraine Agree To 'Energy Ceasefire', Says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that there would be an "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, claiming that both countries had agreed to it, according to a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP (sic)", the post said.

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Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky told Axios the announcement was news for him he further stated that if Russia agreed to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine would follow suit.

Zelensky said in an interview with ABC's This Week that Ukraine would be willing to suspend attacks on Russian oil refineries if Moscow agreed to stop targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On Oct. 9, Trump said Russia would supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, with larger shipments to follow. A week earlier, on Oct. 2, the US had passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. It authorises tariffs of up to 100% on countries that keep buying Russian oil and gas.

Under the reported diesel agreement, Russia is expected to supply more than 300,000 tonnes immediately, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November, another one million tonnes subsequently and an additional three million tonnes within a short period. The arrangement comes as Washington seeks to ease rising fuel prices and address economic pressures affecting American consumers and businesses.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called allowing Russia to sell petroleum products "an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged". He warned that the revenue would help Moscow sustain its military campaign.

The conflict has been ongoing with the recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region killed at least eight people on Saturday. More than 55 people have reportedly been killed in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past four days.

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