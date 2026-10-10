Russian Attack Kills Eight In Ukraine After Trump Strikes Diesel Deal With Putin

Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region killed at least eight people on Saturday, as Ukrainian officials criticised US President Donald Trump's announcement of a deal involving Russian diesel purchases, arguing that the revenue would help fund Moscow's war effort. More than 55 people have reportedly been killed in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past four days, The Washington Post reported.

The criticism follows Trump's announcement of the diesel agreement with Putin, which Ukrainian officials argue would provide Moscow with revenue to sustain its military campaign. The Washington Post reported that more than 55 people had been killed in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the preceding four days, including at least seven in the Zaporizhzhia region.

ALSO READ: Who Is Katie Zacharia? The New White House Press Secretary Appointed By Trump

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Under the reported diesel agreement, Russia is expected to supply more than 300,000 tonnes immediately, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November, another one million tonnes subsequently and an additional three million tonnes within a short period. The arrangement comes as Washington seeks to ease rising fuel prices and address economic pressures affecting American consumers and businesses.

In a social media post on Friday, Donald Trump revealed he negotiated the agreement during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a discussion originally expected to address a suspected plague outbreak in Russia.

To facilitate the imports, the US Treasury Department reportedly issued a temporary licence easing restrictions on Russian oil companies, allowing diesel imports until April 2027. The White House has presented the move as a measure to stabilise energy supplies and reduce costs for truckers, farmers, ranchers and households, particularly amid economic uncertainty linked to the conflict involving Iran.

However, the agreement represents a significant shift in Washington's approach to restricting Russian energy revenues through sanctions imposed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Critics argue that renewed access to energy markets could provide the Kremlin with additional financial resources to sustain its military campaign.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly criticised the decision, describing it as a weak move and warning that easing sanctions without a lasting de-escalation agreement could prolong the war. He argued that providing Russia with additional revenue amounted to supporting a conflict that should instead be brought to an end.

“It plays into Russia's hands, allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world,” he added.

ALSO READ: Putin Fuel Pivot: Trump Strikes Deal To Flood Global Markets With Russian Diesel

The announcement coincided with diplomatic efforts to explore a possible end to the conflict. US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Ukrainian officials in Miami to discuss proposals aimed at ending the war.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.