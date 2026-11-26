Bayern Munich will look to continue their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League when they travel to France to face Lille in a Matchday 5 league-phase encounter on Wednesday, November 25.

The German side have collected eight points from their first four matches, having registered two wins and two draws. Their latest European outing was a 2-0 victory away against Atletico Madrid.

Lille, meanwhile, have had a difficult start to their European campaign. They have managed just one point from four matches and are coming into this fixture after a 0-0 draw against Bodo/Glimt. The French side will be hoping to make the most of home advantage against a Bayern team dealing with several injury concerns.

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Lille vs Bayern Munich: Date And Time

The UEFA Champions League match between Lille and Bayern Munich will take place on Thursday, November 26. The match will begin at 1:30 am.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Venue

The match will be played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head Record

Bayern Munich have won both of their previous meetings against Lille in the UEFA Champions League. The two sides last faced each other in the 2012-13 group stage, when Bayern won 1-0 away from home before securing a 6-1 victory in Munich.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Recent Form

Lille have had a mixed run in their last five matches across competitions, recording two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their latest outing ended in a 1-0 defeat against Lyon in Ligue 1. In the Champions League, they have drawn one and lost three of their opening four matches.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five matches across competitions, with three wins and two draws. They were held to a 1-1 draw by 1. FC Cologne in their most recent Bundesliga fixture. In Europe, Bayern have registered two wins and two draws so far.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Champions League Standings

Bayern Munich are placed 13th in the Champions League league-phase standings with eight points from four matches. Lille are 35th, with just one point from their opening four games.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups

Lille Predicted XI: Berke Özer; Goffi, Nathan Ngoy, Alexsandro, Lucas Perraud; Benjamin André, Nabil Bentaleb; Ethan Mbappé, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Hakon Haraldsson; Ayase Ueda.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Jonas Urbig; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Binder, Tom Bischof, Nathaniel Brown; Lennart Karl.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Live Telecast Details In India

The Lille vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Viewers can watch the match on Sony Ten 5.

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Lille vs Bayern Munich: Live Streaming Details In India

The live streaming of the Lille vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Match Officials

Italian referee Marco Guida will officiate the match.

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