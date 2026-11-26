Shares of Siemens Energy, Wipro, Lupin, Punjab National Bank and Acme Solar will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, November 26.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

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Earnings

Siemens Energy Q4 Results

Net Profit Up 81.4% At Rs 653 Crore Vs Rs 360 Crore YoY

Revenue Up 30.5% At Rs 3,453 Crore Vs Rs 2,646 Crore YoY

Ebitda Up 71.5% At Rs 823 Crore Vs Rs 480 Crore YoY

Ebitda Margin At 23.8% Vs 18.1% YoY, Up 570 Bps

Allcargo Global October Business Update

LCL Volumes Down 3% At 667 Thousand Cubic Metres YoY

Decline Attributed To The Gradual Easing Of Peak Season Demand

FCL Volumes Down 13% At 47,997 TEUs YoY In October 2026

Middle East Geopolitical Tensions Remained A Key Contributor To The Volume Decline

Air Volumes Up 4% At 2,715 Tonnes YoY In October 2026

Stocks In News

Wipro: Partners with bp to build finance operations; around 3,000 bp employees to transition to Wipro.

Partners with bp to build finance operations; around 3,000 bp employees to transition to Wipro. RateGain Travel: Winter holiday flight bookings lag despite strong travel intent. Hotel searches rise across Europe, with France up 19%, Portugal up 15% and Italy up 12%. Travellers opt for shorter trips as long-haul demand softens. Domestic Portugal flights surge 46%, while Latin America domestic air travel rises 11%.

Winter holiday flight bookings lag despite strong travel intent. Hotel searches rise across Europe, with France up 19%, Portugal up 15% and Italy up 12%. Travellers opt for shorter trips as long-haul demand softens. Domestic Portugal flights surge 46%, while Latin America domestic air travel rises 11%. Apeejay Surrendra: Signs 42-room resort project on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border; operations expected to commence in Q1 FY28.

Signs 42-room resort project on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry border; operations expected to commence in Q1 FY28. PNB: Enters pact with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in acquisition financing for clients.

Enters pact with Deutsche Bank AG to establish a framework for cooperation in acquisition financing for clients. ACME Solar: Arm ACME Sigma Urja commissions 17.91 MW discharge capacity under a 250 MW FDRE project and 14.55 MW discharge capacity under a 50 MW Tata FDRE power project.

Arm ACME Sigma Urja commissions 17.91 MW discharge capacity under a 250 MW FDRE project and 14.55 MW discharge capacity under a 50 MW Tata FDRE power project. CESC: Arm Purvah Green Power issues Letter of Award to Venwind Refex Power for supply of wind turbine generators and tubular towers for 153.7 MW wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Arm Purvah Green Power issues Letter of Award to Venwind Refex Power for supply of wind turbine generators and tubular towers for 153.7 MW wind power projects in Madhya Pradesh. Alembic Pharma: Receives two Establishment Inspection Reports from the US FDA, indicating closure of inspections at its Vadodara unit. The regulator inspected the Gujarat facility from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.

Receives two Establishment Inspection Reports from the US FDA, indicating closure of inspections at its Vadodara unit. The regulator inspected the Gujarat facility from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. Lupin: Receives US FDA approval for Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets and Dalbavancin Injection used to treat skin and skin-structure infections.

Receives US FDA approval for Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets and Dalbavancin Injection used to treat skin and skin-structure infections. SG Mart: Cancels Nov. 26 board meeting due to directors' unavailability. The meeting was scheduled to consider fundraising via preferential issue, rights issue or QIP.

Cancels Nov. 26 board meeting due to directors' unavailability. The meeting was scheduled to consider fundraising via preferential issue, rights issue or QIP. Atlanta Electricals: Receives Rs 523 crore order from Andhra Pradesh transmission utility for supply of 95 units of 132/33 KV power transformers.

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