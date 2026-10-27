Adani Power Q2 Review: Strong Sector Tailwinds Support Earnings Growth, Says ISEC; Check Revised Target Price

The brokerage believes that India is witnessing strong power demand growth, with peak demand reaching 270GW, and expects both base and peak power demand to grow at 6% annually over the next couple of years. Firm capacity addition has been low over the past five years; thus, to meet peak demand, India must rely on thermal capacity. Adani, as the largest private player, is likely to lead this thermal expansion.

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ICICI Securities Report

Following Adani Power Ltd.'s inline Q2 results, ICICI Securities has maintained its Add rating with a revised target price of Rs 210 from Rs 233.

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The brokerage believes that India is witnessing strong power demand growth, with peak demand reaching 270GW, and expects both base and peak power demand to grow at 6% annually over the next couple of years.

Firm capacity addition has been low over the past five years; thus, to meet peak demand, India must rely on thermal capacity.

Adani, as the largest private player, is likely to lead this thermal expansion. Adani has an 18.3GW of operational portfolio and ~23GW of UC portfolio, which is largely de-risked with BTG orders placed for all the capacity.

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Moreover, it has signed PPAs for 62% of capacity at attractive rates – de-risking its portfolio.

The brokerage has fine-tuned its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28, factoring in increased realisation offset by an increase in coal cost, depreciation, interest expense and expect Mahan Phase-II's commissioning in Q2FY28 (vs earlier Q1 FY28).

Risks: Delays in construction of assets; merchant price risks; fuel risks; and counterparty risks.

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