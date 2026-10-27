Instagram Takes On YouTube? 90-Minute Video Test Begins; Here's What We Know

Instagram is testing a new video format that will allow select creators to upload horizontal videos of upto 90 minutes, as the Meta-owned platform expands its long-form content offerings to compete with YouTube.

The new update, called 'Features', is aimed at podcasters, comedians and other creators who could bring long-form content to a platform traditionally associated with short-form Reels.

The test began with a few select creators in the United States on Monday following earlier trials in Brazil. The key distinction is that this is a test and not a confirmed platform-wide rollout.

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Instagram is testing features aimed at capturing a bigger part of the entertainment landscape, including the ability to play long-form videos like podcasts and more on the platform, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

The initiative addresses a limitation of Instagram Reels, as videos longer than three minutes are not recommended to new audiences. As a result, creators who want reach viewers with their longer content have often had to redirect audiences to other platforms.

Instagram is also testing a feature that allows creators to link short Reels to their corresponding long-form videos. The feature is intended to let viewers discover a creator through a short clip and continue watching the complete video without leaving Instagram.

“What you're now going to be able to do is, you see a clip of a podcast that you love, you can just click and continue watching or watch the full video, and you'll be able to dive in and see the whole thing because creators are going to be able to link these Reels to their overall feature,” said Tessa Lyons, VP product at Instagram.

However, Instagram has not yet introduced an ad revenue-sharing programme for Features like the one YouTube offers creators, Variety reported.

An Instagram rep said that the platform is providing funding for longer-form content “directly with some creators right now to support them,” but that “it's too early to share a long-term monetisation model.”

Instagram for TV initially launched on Amazon Fire TV devices, has expanded to Samsung and Google TV. The app also launched on Apple TV in the United States on Monday.

With this step, Instagram aims to make creator-led entertainment more accessible on television while retaining the more social connections that distinguish it from traditional video services.

Features is not Instagram's first attempt to enter the long-form video market. The company launched IGTV in 2018 before discontinuing its standalone app in 2022, TechCrunch reported.

Unlike IGTV, the latest initiative integrates longer videos with Reels and Instagram's broader discovery ecosystem. It could help Instagram compete more directly with YouTube for podcasters and other long-form creators, but the lack of a dedicated advertising revenue-sharing model remains a potential obstacle, Variety reported.

Instagram has not confirmed a nationwide launch date for Features in India.

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