WhatsApp Users Can Now Share Instagram Reels Directly From Chats: Here's How

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that could make sharing Instagram Reels with friends and family more convenient. The messaging platform is adding a dedicated Reels option to the chat attachment menu, allowing users to find videos they recently watched, liked or saved on Instagram without having to search for them through the existing media picker.

The feature has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.42.9. It is being rolled out gradually to select beta testers, and WhatsApp has yet to announce when it will become available to all users.

WhatsApp Gets A Dedicated

The new option gives Instagram Reels a separate place in WhatsApp's chat attachment menu. Previously, users who had linked their accounts could access Instagram content through the media picker, but finding a particular Reel involved navigating through the available media sources.

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With the new shortcut, users can open a dedicated screen from within a conversation and browse their Instagram activity. The interface includes Recents, Saved and Liked sections, helping users locate videos they watched recently or chose to keep for later.

Once they find the Reel they want, they can select it and share it directly in an individual or group chat. The change is primarily about making an existing sharing capability easier to find, rather than introducing an entirely new way to post Instagram content on WhatsApp.

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WhatsApp Reels Shortcut Requires Meta Accounts Centre

Users will need to link their WhatsApp account to Meta's Accounts Centre to access the new shortcut. The feature builds on Meta's efforts to make content sharing between WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook more convenient.

Account linking remains optional. Users who prefer to keep their WhatsApp account separate from Instagram and Facebook can continue using the messaging app as usual, but the dedicated Reels option will not appear for them.

When Will The WhatsApp Reels Feature Roll Out?

The shortcut is currently available to some Android beta testers through the Google Play Store. Installing the compatible beta version does not guarantee access, as WhatsApp is enabling the feature gradually.

The company has not announced a wider rollout date or confirmed when the shortcut will arrive on iOS. Users who cannot see the option in their attachment menu will have to wait for it to become available to their account.

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The update reflects Meta's wider effort to make its apps work more closely together, reducing the friction involved in moving content between platforms. For users who regularly share Reels in private conversations, the shortcut could save time.

Its adoption, however, may depend on whether users are comfortable linking their accounts to access a feature that makes an existing sharing option easier to reach.

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