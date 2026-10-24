NDTV, VFS Global Announce Scholarship For Young Indians: 100 To Be Selected Over 10 Years

NDTV and VFS Global have partnered to launch a 10-year scholarship and international internship programme for young Indian talent in media and communications. Announced on Day 1 of the NDTV World Summit 2026, the initiative will select 10 participants each year, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 100 over the next decade.

The programme aims to combine hands-on experience with international exposure, allowing participants to learn from different markets, cultures and communities.

A Global Learning Experience For Young Indians

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of upskilling Indian youth, the initiative brings together NDTV and VFS Global to help nurture the next generation of media professionals.

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VFS Global will sponsor the programme and provide access to its network spanning more than 170 countries. The initiative seeks to give selected participants exposure beyond India and help them develop a better understanding of how different markets and cultures function.

Announcing the initiative, NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal and VFS Global Founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria described it as an opportunity to take young Indian talent to the world and enable them to return as ambassadors for India's media, tourism and trade ecosystems.

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The programme will combine practical media experience with international exposure. During an on-stage discussion, Zubin explained the thinking behind the initiative. "What we are trying to do is create a hands-on experience for these scholars, but not only in India, but all over the world," he said.

He added that spending time in another country and working alongside colleagues from different nationalities would help participants gain a deeper understanding of different cultures, environments and geopolitical contexts.

The experience is designed to go beyond academic learning in media, marketing and communications, providing participants with practical insights into working across different markets.

The 10-Year Commitment

Central Europe, the UK, the US and Southeast Asia were among the likely destinations discussed for participants. Africa was also mentioned during the discussion. The final locations will depend on candidates' preferences and the places where the partners believe they would gain the most from the experience.

NDTV and VFS Global plan to reach out to leading media schools and communication institutions to encourage students to participate in the programme.

A three-way selection committee comprising representatives from NDTV, VFS Global and external members will oversee the selection process.

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The initiative aims to equip participants with broader professional experience and a better understanding of international markets, cultures and communities.

The programme also seeks to encourage the selected scholars to serve as ambassadors for India's education ecosystem, tourism and trade by sharing their experiences and showcasing the potential of young Indian talent on the international stage.

The programme will run for 10 years, with 10 participants selected every year. Further details about the initiative will be announced in the coming days.

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