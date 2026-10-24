Rajinikanth Does The Unthinkable After 40 Years, Watches Jailer 2 With Fans

Superstar Rajinikanth has gone viral after he was seen watching his latest film, Jailer 2, with fans at a Chennai theatre for the first time in 40 years. The veteran actor made a low-key visit to PVR Cinemas at Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery on Friday. The film's production house, Sun Pictures, shared a video of his rare outing on its official social media page on Saturday. The video of the visit has gone viral on social media.

“For the first time in 40 years, Superstar Rajinikanth joins fans to witness #Jailer2 on the big screen! Jailer 2 Industry Mega Blockbuster Jailer 2 Rampage in theatres worldwide,” Sun Pictures wrote in the caption.

The rare appearance marked the end of the actor's four-decade-long streak of not watching his films in a theatre alongside fans.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth Starrer Maintains Momentum In Second Week, Mints This Much

The video shared by Sun Pictures shows Rajinikanth being welcomed at the mall by a small group of people, including music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The superstar was then escorted into the theatre, where he watched the film alongside his fans.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15. The film has reportedly crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first nine days, according to Sacnilk. It opened with a massive Rs 125.25 crore globally on its first day and maintained strong momentum, crossing Rs 549 crore by the end of its opening week.

The film has also surpassed the lifetime box-office collection of its predecessor, Jailer, emerging as one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema history.

Beyond its box-office performance, Jailer 2 has received praise from critics, audiences and celebrities across the country.

Led by Rajinikanth, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu in key roles. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Steady, Surpasses 'Leo' And 'Jailer' Worldwide

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