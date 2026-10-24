Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth Starrer Holds Steady, Surpasses 'Leo' And 'Jailer' Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its strong run at the box office, crossing Rs 600 crore in worldwide collections within nine days of release, despite a further dip in India collections on Friday.

With advance bookings showing signs of growth, the sequel is now looking to regain momentum over the second weekend.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

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Jailer 2 collected Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Day 9 across 10,484 shows, marking a 15.5% drop from the previous day. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 348.85 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 408.55 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film earned Rs 5 crore overseas on Friday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 219.50 crore and worldwide collection to Rs 628.05 crore.

Within the worldwide milestone, the sequel has also surpassed the reported lifetime worldwide collections of Vijay's Leo and Rajinikanth's original Jailer.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version led the Day 9 collections, earning Rs 9.35 crore net across 4,885 shows. The Telugu version followed with Rs 3 crore from 1,787 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1.75 crore across 3,624 shows. The Kannada version added Rs 40 lakh from 188 shows.

Together, the four versions collected Rs 14.50 crore net across 10,484 shows. Tamil contributed approximately 64.5% of the day's total, making it the biggest contributor among the four languages.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2 on Day 9, collecting Rs 6.75 crore gross. Karnataka contributed Rs 3.35 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together added Rs 3.15 crore.

Kerala contributed Rs 2 crore, and the remaining regions added Rs 1.75 crore. The total tracked state-wise gross collection for Friday stood at Rs 17 crore.

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Advance Booking Shows Growth

Jailer 2 is showing early signs of a second-weekend boost despite a weekday slowdown. On October 23, Saturday's advance bookings reached Rs 8 crore, excluding blocked seats, marking a 31.6% increase over Friday's final bookings of Rs 6.08 crore.

Sunday's advance sales stood at Rs 6.55 crore. Based on these trends, the film was expected to collect Rs 60–75 crore gross in India over the weekend, though the final tally will depend on walk-ins and further bookings.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

The film's earnings dropped to Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. On Day 9, it collected another Rs 14.50 crore net.

About The Film

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama starring Rajinikanth as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan, among others. It was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

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