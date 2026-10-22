NDTV World Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi, S Jaishankar, Nikhil Kamath, Andrew Ng Among Key Speakers
NDTV World Summit 2026 Live Updates: Follow PM Modi's keynote, S Jaishankar's address, key speaker remarks and major announcements from the summit.
The NDTV World Summit 2026 will bring together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, innovators and cultural figures to discuss the political, economic and technological forces reshaping the world.
Themed "A World Between Orders", the summit will examine a period of changing alliances, weakening certainties and evolving patterns of economic integration. Discussions will explore the transition from an established global order to an emerging one, and its implications for governments, businesses and societies.
The agenda will span geopolitics, global economics, artificial intelligence, technology and security, with a focus on how these forces are changing the nature of power and influencing international relations.
India's growing economic and geopolitical role will also be central to the discussions. The summit will consider the opportunities and responsibilities facing the country as it takes a larger part in debates over the world's future.
Through these conversations, the summit aims to examine the challenges of the transition and the choices that could shape the next global order.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1 Live: Welcome Swami Sarvapriyananda
Swami Sarvapriyananda, the New York-based monk whom Anthropic flew to San Francisco to discuss consciousness, is now in New Delhi to speak on 'Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking the Mind in the Age of AI' at the NDTV World Summit 2026.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Mohini Dey Performs At Summit
Bass player and composer Mohini Dey, who opened the NDTV World Summit 2026 with a song she wrote as a child, said she went shopping in Delhi after arriving from New York.
Born and brought up in Mumbai, the 29-year-old musician said she started working at the age of nine and recently moved to the US.
"I moved to the US because people told me I need to explore the world. I have played with a lot of artists, such as AR Rahman and Salim-Sulaiman. Now, I've been touring with my world tour for the past three years," she said.Dey, who was accompanied by her mother, performed at the summit with her band.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Mohini Dey Starts Summit
Bassist Mohini Dey has taken to the NDTV World Summit stage. Born and raised in Mumbai, Dey received her first bass guitar at the age of nine and began performing by the time she was 11.Her talent was spotted early by her father's friend, Ranjit Barot, who took her on tour with his band. She was later mentored by jazz legend Louis Banks.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Watch Event Live
The NDTV World Summit 2026 — A World Between Orders brings together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, thinkers, innovators and cultural voices to examine a world caught between an established order and an emerging one.
NDTV World Summit 2026 Day 1: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the NDTV World Summit 2026. Stay with us for the latest updates, key speeches and highlights from the summit.
The NDTV World Summit 2026 will begin at 10 am on Thursday, October 22, with a high-energy performance by Mohini Day, bassist and music composer. Watch the event live on YouTube and Live TV.
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