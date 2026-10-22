NDTV World Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi, S Jaishankar, Nikhil Kamath, Andrew Ng Among Key Speakers

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will bring together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, innovators and cultural figures to discuss the political, economic and technological forces reshaping the world.

Themed "A World Between Orders", the summit will examine a period of changing alliances, weakening certainties and evolving patterns of economic integration. Discussions will explore the transition from an established global order to an emerging one, and its implications for governments, businesses and societies.

The agenda will span geopolitics, global economics, artificial intelligence, technology and security, with a focus on how these forces are changing the nature of power and influencing international relations.

India's growing economic and geopolitical role will also be central to the discussions. The summit will consider the opportunities and responsibilities facing the country as it takes a larger part in debates over the world's future.

Through these conversations, the summit aims to examine the challenges of the transition and the choices that could shape the next global order.